Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Penalty shootouts have delivered joy and pain across the globe – and it turns out the idea for football’s most dreaded decider was sanctioned at an Inverness hotel

By Chris MacLennan
September 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2021, 1:50 pm
Inverness's Caledonian Hotel played a pivotal role in the inclusion of the penalty shootout in football

The beautiful game. Loved by millions across the globe.

Its presence has bridged gaps in society for hundreds of years and brought joy to players and fans alike.

If you’re a fan of football, there’s a good chance you believe no other sport can match it when it comes to drama.

And one aspect in particular highlights than the highs and lows better than any other.

Yes, the dreaded penalty shootout.

But could it be that the inclusion of the decisive kicks was actually approved in an Inverness hotel of all places?

Jackpot for Inverness man

Often described as the beautiful game’s lottery, one avid fan came across his own jackpot by pure chance.

Web developer Garve Scott-Lodge, who originally hails from Cromarty, had started creating a dedicated website for Inverness.

When creating the site, he searched high and low for some key moments in the city’s history.

By chance, Mr Scott-Lodge uncovered a document outlining the minutes of a meeting at the-then Caledonian Hotel, now the Mercure, where officials had gathered to approve changes to the rules of the beautiful game.

It was here the use of penalty kicks to determine a tied match was sanctioned by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Coincidence 40 years on from that fateful meeting

An IFAB spokesman confirmed that Inverness was indeed where the shootout was incorporated.

He said: “We can confirm that the penalty shootout (kicks from the penalty mark) was officially sanctioned at the 1970 IFAB Annual General Meeting in Inverness, following a proposal by Fifa.”

The Scotland men’s national team may have a flawless record in shootouts, but fans of England, the Netherlands and Italy now have a particular city to focus their ire on.

Mr Scott-Lodge said: “I was churning through eBay looking for postcards and all sorts of ways looking for photos of Inverness in order to put them onto this website.

“I somehow stumbled across this PDF of the minutes of the meeting in Inverness.”

The introduction of penalty shootouts in football was sanctioned at Inverness’ Caledonian Hotel as outlined in the meeting’s minutes

The day Mr Scott-Lodge came across the meeting’s minutes was spookily on June 27, 2010 – one day out from being exactly 40 years on from the meeting.

He recalls settling down to watch England take on Germany in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He added: “I just remember being really amazed that I had discovered the document.

“The fact it was 40 years, almost to the day, that was a big shock for me.”

Joy and despair – contrasting fortunes as Grosso wins the 2006 World Cup for Italy, whereas John Terry’s miss proved crucial in the Champions League final in Moscow

Trivia for the pub

Mr Scott-Lodge never did anything with the information.

It had been uploaded to the now defunct Inverness site, however, with little traffic, the site was closed down soon after its launch.

“I always thought this is a great bit of trivia for me to tell people in the pub,” he added.

“I had mentioned it to a couple of friends over the years but never really promoted it much, so it didn’t become common knowledge.

“On Monday, one of the folks I follow on Twitter tweeted a BBC article about Tottenham Hotspur coming up to play an Inverness select. I think it mentioned that they stayed in the Caledonian Hotel.

“I just replied to my friend saying ‘I know a really good bit of trivia about the Caley Hotel’.”

“I am a big football fan. I am a Ross County fan and I am very much into facts and figures about Scottish football.

“It is a huge interest to me but it wasn’t how I discovered it.

“I was purely searching for any information I could find about Inverness and pictures. It wasn’t even the Caley Hotel, it was just Inverness in general.”

Finding has merged the histories of football and Inverness

Mr Scott-Lodge is delighted to have found a piece of local history that has had such an impact on so many across the globe.

He added: “I am really pleased to have found this that brings local history and football together.”

Garve Scott-Lodge who has discovered evidence that the penalty shootout in football was ratified in the Caledonian Hotel, Inverness (now the Mercure) at a meeting in 1971

Penalties – cruel fate or jubilant celebrations?

Penalty shootouts have brought much joy and heartbreak over the years.

For Scotland supporters, well it could not be any better.

In the skewed route to Euro 2020, although it was played in 2021, Scotland competed in their very first international shootout in the playoff route – followed up just days later by their second.

Scoring all 10 of their kicks, Scotland progressed past Israel and Serbia – with a lot of thanks to goalkeeper David Marshall – to put an end to a 23-year absence from a major tournament.

David Marshall produced the heroics as Scotland qualified for Euro 2020

South of the border, the outcome of penalty shootouts is felt in a different manner.

Often the heartbreak of exiting competitions for our English foes has been due to penalties.

Perhaps no harsher than in the summer when Italy took the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley after defeating England on spot kicks.

Bukayo Saka is consoled by England head coach Gareth Southgate after the penalty loss

The first-ever international penalty shoot-out in football took place in Scotland.

Airdrie dumped English top division leaders Nottingham Forest out of the inaugural British Texaco Cup in 1970 at Broomfield.

Aberdeen’s last success in the Scottish Cup was secured from 12 yards.

Brian Irvine was the hero that day, stepping up and writing his name into the history books as The Dons claimed the cup at Hampden in 1990.

The Dons side of 1990 were the last to lift the famed trophy following a dramatic 9-8 penalty shootout

