Police investigate after man, 46, found dead in Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a property in Inverness.

Officers and paramedics were called to Gilbert Street, on the banks of the River Ness, at around 11.30am on Sunday.

A 46-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are continuing.

Four police vans were spotted parked outside the property, with officers going door-to-door to try and piece together what happened.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Ross Cooper, of Inverness CID, said: “Officers were called to a report of a sudden death at an address in Gilbert Street, Inverness, around 11.40am on Sunday December 5.

“A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”