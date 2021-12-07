Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police investigate after man, 46, found dead in Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
December 7, 2021, 6:29 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 6:30 pm
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a property in Inverness.

Officers and paramedics were called to Gilbert Street, on the banks of the River Ness, at around 11.30am on Sunday.

A 46-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are continuing.

Four police vans were spotted parked outside the property, with officers going door-to-door to try and piece together what happened.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Ross Cooper, of Inverness CID, said: “Officers were called to a report of a sudden death at an address in Gilbert Street, Inverness, around 11.40am on Sunday December 5.

“A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

