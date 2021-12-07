Elgin City v Kelty Hearts postponed due to waterlogged pitch By Danny Law December 7, 2021, 6:30 pm The Borough Briggs pitch failed a pitch inspection. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Elgin City’s League Two clash against Kelty Hearts has been postponed. The Borough Briggs encounter was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. An inspection was called for 6.15am after torrential downpours. A new date for the match is yet to be announced. Tonight’s Game vs Kelty Hearts FC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. We will update everyone when we find out the re-scheduled date. pic.twitter.com/wlXrmUuH2j — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 7, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says incessant two-hour rainfall put paid to Kelty Hearts match going ahead Manager Kevin Thomson labels late Kelty Hearts call-off a ‘shambles’ Elgin’s clash with Kelty Hearts postponed after Storm Barra strikes Gavin Price urges Elgin City to showcase attacking threat against leaders Kelty Hearts