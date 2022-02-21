Inverness community support worker warned after ‘terrifying’ vulnerable service user

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness community support worker warned after ‘terrifying’ vulnerable service user

By Lottie Hood
February 21, 2022, 5:01 pm
A community support worker has received a warning after causing a service user emotional distress. Supplied by Shutterstock.
An Inverness community support worker has been issued with a warning for causing a vulnerable service user “emotional harm”.

Miriam MacDonald was accused of shouting and swearing in the woman’s home, and threw something down the hall during the incident in September 2020.

It happened shortly after Ms MacDonald received a phone call that appeared to upset her – but she denied that the incident had anything to do with it.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now issued Ms MacDonald with a warning and placed her under sanction for one year.

During the hearing, the service user – known as AA – was asked how she felt, to which she became very upset.

‘She was terrified’

The SSSC determination states: “It made her feel horrible. She had to just sit there and pray that she would be safe, and try not freak out and pray that she would be OK.

“She thought that her best tactic for surviving was to stay tight lipped, but she was terrified.”

A registered manager known as ZZ, said that AA had told her she was shaking and trembling while Ms MacDonald laughed at her.

The incident was raised on September 17, 2020 and AA was encouraged to report the matter after bringing it to a director’s attention.

The panel heard that when Ms MacDonald was asked to remove the footplates from a piece of care equipment, she started shouting and swearing. It then escalated with Ms MacDonald throwing something down AA’s hallway and warning her that it could happen again.

The watchdog found the evidence did not support the allegations of shouting, swearing or the warning the incident might be repeated. However, they upheld the complaint that Ms MacDonald had thrown an object and that AA did suffer emotional harm.

Incident was a ‘temporary loss of control’

In their findings, the SSSC said that although Ms MacDonald insisted the outburst had nothing to do with the call she had received, it seemed “somewhat coincidental” given her “excellent work history”.

They state: “The panel agreed with the submission of the presenter that the allegation was serious. You had caused distress to a vulnerable service user.

“The incident appears to have been a temporary loss of control on your part.

“That outburst showed a lack of respect for the dignity of the service user. Whilst the panel did not accept the service user was at risk of physical harm, she was undoubtedly harmed emotionally.

“It was of significance that this occurred in the service user’s home. From the evidence, there appeared to be poor boundaries in place between you and the service user. There were numerous breaches of the code and there was a clear potential risk of emotional harm to AA.”

However, the watchdog does not believe the incident should stop Ms MacDonald from working in the sector – although urged her to reflect on her behaviour and address any “outstanding issues” that may prompt a similar issue from arising.

