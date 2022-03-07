Inverness Half Marathon: Here’s the roads that will be closed to traffic on March 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several roads will be closed on Sunday, March 13 due to the Inverness Half Marathon and 5km events.

The Inverness Half Marathon will start at noon at Bught Park on the western banks of the River Ness.

Runners will then travel along Bishops Road towards the Ness Bridge before crossing travelling along Castle Street under the imposing Inverness Castle.

Runners will be able to take in some of Inverness’s best views as they travel through the city centre before travelling south along Dores Road.

They will then circle the residential areas of Lochardil and Drummond before travelling back along Dores Road, crossing the Ness Bridge and finishing at the Inverness Leisure Centre.

Participants will then be presented with their own medal for finishing the gruelling challenge.

Along the route – which stretches more than 13 miles – there will be three water stations for runners to rehydrate during the marathon.

Nearly 3,000 runners participated in the half marathon in 2020. The event was cancelled in 2021 over Covid-19 concerns and was the first time the event was not staged in its 36-year history.

During this year’s event, several roads will be closed to traffic.

B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road will be closed to northbound traffic, between its junction with Holm roundabout and its junction with the Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens Road, from 11.30 am to 3 pm.

will be closed to northbound traffic, between its junction with Holm roundabout and its junction with the Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens Road, from B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road closed to southbound traffic between its junction with Holm Roundabout and its junction with the C10 Torbreck Road, from 12.40 pm to 1.30 pm.

closed to southbound traffic between its junction with Holm Roundabout and its junction with the C10 Torbreck Road, from C10 Torbreck Road closed between its junction with the B862 and its junction with the C19 Inverness from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.

closed between its junction with the B862 and its junction with the C19 Inverness from A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road closed between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm.

closed between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout, from Infirmary Bridge will be closed from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

will be closed from Bught Road, Inverness , will be closed from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

, will be closed from Bught Avenue, Inverness, will be closed between its conjunction with Bught Drive and its junction with Bught Road, from noon to 3.30 pm.

will be closed between its conjunction with Bught Drive and its junction with Bught Road, from Ness Walk Upper, Inverness , will be closed between its conjunction with Bught Road and its junction with Ballifeary Lane, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

, will be closed between its conjunction with Bught Road and its junction with Ballifeary Lane, from Bishop’s Road, Inverness, will be closed between its junction with Ness Walk and its junction with Ardross Terrace, from 12.15 pm to 1 pm.

will be closed between its junction with Ness Walk and its junction with Ardross Terrace, from Ardross Terrace, Inverness, will be closed between its junction with Bishop’s Road and its conjunction with Ness Walk, from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.

will be closed between its junction with Bishop’s Road and its conjunction with Ness Walk, from Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens Road , Inverness, will be closed to through traffic between its junction with Castle Road and its junction with Island Bank Road, from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.

, Inverness, will be closed to through traffic between its junction with Castle Road and its junction with Island Bank Road, from Castle Road, Inverness, will be closed to northbound traffic, between its junction with Haugh Road and its junction with Bridge Street, from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.

will be closed to northbound traffic, between its junction with Haugh Road and its junction with Bridge Street, from B861 Inverness – Leys – Inverarnie Road will have a single lane closure of the westbound carriageway and footway closure from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.