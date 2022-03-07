Inverness Half Marathon: Here’s the roads that will be closed to traffic on March 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Half Marathon: Here’s the roads that will be closed to traffic on March 13

By Ross Hempseed
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 9:00 am
The Inverness Half Marathon will return after being cancelled in 2021. Picture by sandy McCook.
Several roads will be closed on Sunday, March 13 due to the Inverness Half Marathon and 5km events.

The Inverness Half Marathon will start at noon at Bught Park on the western banks of the River Ness.

Runners will then travel along Bishops Road towards the Ness Bridge before crossing travelling along Castle Street under the imposing Inverness Castle.

Runners will be able to take in some of Inverness’s best views as they travel through the city centre before travelling south along Dores Road.

They will then circle the residential areas of Lochardil and Drummond before travelling back along Dores Road, crossing the Ness Bridge and finishing at the Inverness Leisure Centre.

Participants will then be presented with their own medal for finishing the gruelling challenge.

Along the route – which stretches more than 13 miles – there will be three water stations for runners to rehydrate during the marathon.

Nearly 3,000 runners participated in the half marathon in 2020. The event was cancelled in 2021 over Covid-19 concerns and was the first time the event was not staged in its 36-year history.

During this year’s event, several roads will be closed to traffic.

A map of the route runners will take during the Half Marathon on March 13. DCT Media
  • B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road will be closed to northbound traffic, between its junction with Holm roundabout and its junction with the Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens Road, from 11.30 am to 3 pm.
  • B862 Fort Augustus – Whitebridge – Torness – Dores – Inverness Road closed to southbound traffic between its junction with Holm Roundabout and its junction with the C10 Torbreck Road, from 12.40 pm to 1.30 pm.
  • C10 Torbreck Road closed between its junction with the B862 and its junction with the C19 Inverness from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.
  • A8082 Inverness Southern Distributor Road closed between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm.
  • Infirmary Bridge will be closed from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.
  • Bught Road, Inverness, will be closed from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
  • Bught Avenue, Inverness, will be closed between its conjunction with Bught Drive and its junction with Bught Road, from noon to 3.30 pm.
  • Ness Walk Upper, Inverness, will be closed between its conjunction with Bught Road and its junction with Ballifeary Lane, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
  • Bishop’s Road, Inverness, will be closed between its junction with Ness Walk and its junction with Ardross Terrace, from 12.15 pm to 1 pm.
  • Ardross Terrace, Inverness, will be closed between its junction with Bishop’s Road and its conjunction with Ness Walk, from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.
  • Ness Bank and Cavell Gardens Road, Inverness, will be closed to through traffic between its junction with Castle Road and its junction with Island Bank Road, from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.
  • Castle Road, Inverness, will be closed to northbound traffic, between its junction with Haugh Road and its junction with Bridge Street, from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.
  • B861 Inverness – Leys – Inverarnie Road will have a single lane closure of the westbound carriageway and footway closure from 12.15 pm to 3 pm.

