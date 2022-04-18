Inverness care home assessed as ‘very good’ by Care Inspectorate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness care home assessed as ‘very good’ by Care Inspectorate

By Louise Glen
April 18, 2022, 1:23 pm
Cheshire House Inverness has been graded as 'very good' by inspectors. Picture by Google.
Cheshire House Inverness has been graded as 'very good' by inspectors. Picture by Google.

A care home in Inverness has been praised by inspectors for having the “right plans in the right place”.

Cheshire House Care Home on Ness Walk has been rated as very good by the Care Inspectorate, following an unannounced visit earlier this month.

The facility is by Leonard Cheshire Disability and provides self-contained flats for adults with sensory or physical impairments, or those with a learning disability.

The inspectors described the residents of Cheshire House as “customers” after being asked to do so by the people who use the service.

The report states: “Customers were fully involved and in control of their care and support.

An earlier visit to Cheshire House by comedian and winner of Britain’s Got Talent, Lee Ridley (left) to the home of Andrew Grant. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Promoting independence, but clearer info required on visiting rights

“Staff promoted customers’ independence. There were comprehensive health systems in place to ensure customers got the right care at the right time.

“The provider had robust quality assurance systems in place that supported and focused on service improvements,” she added.

While the inspector praised the leaders of the service, she said: “Clearer information needs to be sent to customers and their loved ones in respect to visiting rights when
the care home is closed due to infection.”

Before the pandemic Cheshire House was visited by Britain’s Got Talent winner Lee Ridley. 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal