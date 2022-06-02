‘We need food for cats and kittens’ urgent plea made for help at SSPCA in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish SPCA’s Highlands and Islands Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is appealing for food for cats in its care.

The centre has cared for 42 cats since the start of 2022, and is running low on tins and pouches of wet food.

Items can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish list or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre.

Centre manager, Elaine Floyd, said, “We are in need of essential food for the cats in our care.

“There are always lots of hungry mouths to feed and our feline residents are not shy in telling us when it’s dinnertime.

Kitties aren’t fussy

“We are in need of tins or pouches of wet food. Our kitties aren’t fussy in the slightest.

“This food helps keep cats like brothers Mambo and Boogie happy and healthy while they wait to find their forever homes.

“Your support means that we can continue to provide the best possible care for the animals at our centre.”

She added: “We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare and we know the cats will be too.”

Cat food can be donated via the centre’s Amazon wish list here: https://amzn.to/3GIx61x or sent from another online retailer that can deliver.

Items can also be handed in daily between 1pm and 4pm to the reception at the Highlands and Islands Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, 5 Inshes, Inverness, IV2 5BA.