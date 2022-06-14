TripAdvisor ranks Inverness bike tour the best outdoor activity in the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s largest travel site has ranked Inverness bike tour the best outdoor and nature activity in the UK.

Tripadvisor announced the award as part of its Travellers’ Choice for Best Things to Do series.

The Waterways of Inverness tour takes two hours to complete and travels through some of the best sights surrounding the city.

The tour is run by Inverness Bike Tours with local guides.

Tripadvisor received 247 reviews for the tour. 246 gave it five stars – with just one four-star review.

The best of Inverness tour

The full list of sights on the tour includes:

Inverness Castle

Inverness Cathedral

River Ness

Cavell Gardens

Ness Islands

Inverness Botanic Gardens

Caledonian Canal

Merkinch Local Nature Reserve

The trip is done at a relaxed pace and all the gear needed for the trip is provided.

On social media, Inverness Bike Tours often share photos from the rides and say where the visitors have come from.

The only other Scottish activities received any recognition from TripAdvisor were all based in Edinburgh.

The winner of the world competition was the Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve in Flordia. The Inverness Bike Tour took the 19th spot in the world.

Last month, an Inverness bakery Three Little Bakers won an award for being the best in Scotland.