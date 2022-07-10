Thousands raised for the Archie Foundation through bottomless prosecco picnic event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £50,000 was raised for a Highland charity after hundreds of ladies took part in well-loved picnic event near Inverness.

Over the weekend more than 150 ladies attended the Archie Foundation’s popular Prosecco Picnic event at Culloden House Hotel in the Inverness sunshine.

Costing £65 a ticket, the picnic included savouries, scones, cakes and the main guest of honour – unlimited prosecco.

Kenny Smith, Archie Patron, and Michael MacMillan from the band Torridon provided entertainment during the relaxed afternoon tea.

The event proved so popular last year, that two afternoons over the Saturday and Sunday were planned for this July.

‘We’re going bigger and better’

Fundraising in the Highlands for over 10 years now, the Archie Foundation aims to provide a lifeline of support and services for children and their families in healthcare and bereavement across the Highlands and Islands.

Mary Nimmo, chairperson of Archie said: “The inaugural Prosecco Picnic was planned last year but was in such high demand it prompted staging over two days. Last year was a phenomenal success so we to go bigger and better.

“This year we are raising money for the recently introduced Archie Children’s Bereavement Services here in the Highlands and Islands.”

All the funds raised through the event will go towards supporting the bereavement services and will also be used to cover emergency grants to help support basic needs of families in crisis.