Annual Northern Meeting Piping Competition to be live-streamed for the first time

Th highly anticipated Northern Meeting Piping Competition will be live-streamed for the first time ever.

The event, held at Eden Court in Inverness, is one of the most prestigious piping competitions in the world, bringing together 100 specially selected competitors from across the globe for a day of piping on September 1.

Fans of the event will be able to enjoy this year’s offering even if they are unable to travel to Inverness with the introduction of the live-stream.

For £15 they can dip in and out of the live stream all day, watching popular events including the gold medal and the Former Winners March, Strathspey and Reel.

Sir Patrick Grant, from the competition, said this new feature will bring the day’s events to people around the world.

“The piping community is international, and we hope by making this prestigious competition more accessible to everyone more people will be able to enjoy it both at home here in Scotland and abroad,” he said.

“Piping is at the heart of Scotland’s identity and the Northern Meeting plays a key part in promoting this rich musical heritage among Scots, and friends of Scotland, across the world – we believe this will only be improved with the introduction of this live streaming element this year.”

The junior events, which take place on September 2, will not be live-streamed this year.

You can buy tickets for the live-stream here.