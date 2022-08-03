Flags at the ready in Nairn for Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flags at the ready in Nairn for Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 celebrations

By Chris Cromar
August 3, 2022, 2:12 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 2:13 pm
One of the 20 silk flags that have been made. Picture supplied by Mandy Murray.
There has been a hive of activity in Nairn as the town celebrates Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 by hosting a number of different events.

In partnership with international arts company Kinetika and Highland based artist and storyteller Lizzie McDougall, 20 silk flags have been made.

Mrs McDougall and the event’s organiser Mandy Murray first worked with the following community groups to collect stories and create some images:

  • Brownies
  • Green Hive
  • Highland Youth Theatre
  • Nairn Academy
  • Nairn Allotment Society
  • Nairn and District Gardening Club
  • Nairn Museum
  • Nairn Sailing Club
  • Pen and I

After this, artists from Kinetika, led by Ali Pretty, facilitated 10 days of drawing and silk painting workshops at Nairn Community Centre, where the flags were painted and completed.

They encapsulate in striking visual form some of Nairn’s stories, characters, histories, myths and legends that make up the identity of the town and Nairnshire as a whole.

Flags being made. Picture supplied by Mandy Murray.

The flags will feature in several special events over the course of the Nairn Book and Arts Festival, including at a Stories of Nairn flag parade on August 27 at 3pm.

It is part of Nairn’s “High Street Takeover”  and this year’s theme for both children and adults is fancy dress, with people urged to dress up as a character from their favourite book.

As well as this, an installation of the flags at the Nairn Links bandstand will take place on September 4, where Mrs McDougall will tell the stories connected with the flags.

