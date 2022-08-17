Wester Inshes housing plan in Inverness up for approval despite local objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wester Inshes housing plan in Inverness up for approval despite local objections

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:23 am
Highland Council to consider Wester Inshes plan for 101 homes.

A plan to add up to 101 new homes at Wester Inshes is recommended for approval at a council planning meeting this week.

The proposal by RF More (Properties) Ltd attracted 15 objections, including one from the local community council.

Locals say the area is at risk of over-development and raised concerns about green space, trees and wildlife.

However, council planners say the developer has done enough to address those worries.

The application is up for approval at a meeting of south planning committee this Thursday.

Wester Inshes plan looks controversial

The Wester Inshes plan is the second phase of development around the Inshes Farm area of Inverness.

Developer RF More wants to develop the 8.4 hectares of farm land into a large housing complex. This would include 81 new homes and 30 self-build plots.

Planning documents propose a mix of seven detached homes, 20 semis and 32 cottage flats alongside the self-build options. One quarter of the homes would be affordable.

Inshes is one of the busiest roads in the city, and locals fear the new development will increase congestion.

Two new roads would provide access to the new Wester Inshes housing development, both crossing Dell of Inshes Road.

The northern access would meet Cloverfield Road while the southern access connects up with West Park Avenue.

The developer would also provide two access roads for pedestrians and cyclists.

Highland Council planners say the proposals are in line with the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan (IMFLDP).

However, Inshes and Milton of Leys community council has lodged an objection, questioning the need to build so many homes on this site. They also flag up concerns about traffic, infrastructure, neighbours’ amenity and the environment.

They’re not alone in those worries, with 15 members of the public also lodging formal objections.

Is 101 homes an ‘over-development’?

The planning papers reveal a long list of concerns. One of the biggest issues is a general sense that 101 homes is too many for this plot of land. Objectors say the proposal is an over-development of the site, the self-build plots are too small, and there will be a loss of light and privacy for existing residents.

The developer plans to retain an existing detached house which sits in the middle of the site. At the north of the site, the new homes will sit close to two more homes including the C-listed Helen’s Lodge.

The community council fears the development will have a negative impact on neighbouring properties, especially Helen’s Lodge.

Tesco at Inshes Retail Park in Inverness flooded in recent storms. Picture by Brian Smith

They also raise concerns about road safety on the busy Dell of Inshes Road and around the primary school.

And they highlight recent flooding in the area, suggesting the new development could also be at risk.

However, Highland Council believes the plans are suitable.

The local development plan suggests the plot can take up to 100 homes, so the proposal for 101 is fine. The applicant had originally planned to have only one access road to the development, but has now added the second road, satisfying the transport planning team.

Meanwhile, they say the development is at low risk of flooding, and point out that the applicant has revised its plans to include a larger SUDS basin on site.

Trees, bats and badgers

The environmental issues are perhaps tougher. The agricultural area includes hundreds of trees and is also home to bats and badgers.

The Wester Inshes housing development would require 91 trees to be felled – that’s one quarter of the trees on site. Of particular concern are the trees in the western boundary, which are subject to a Tree Preservation Order.

Here, Highland Council has a bit of a problem. It asked the developer to provide a southern access road to ease traffic congestion, but this means felling trees in the TPO area.

The council’s forestry officer has reviewed the plans and is satisfied they’re as sensitive as possible. The council has concluded that “the tangible transport benefits outweigh the associated habitat and tree losses”.

The site is home to two badger setts, one of which would need to be relocated. Photo from Shutterstock

Beyond the trees, the development would also see one of two badger setts removed, and a reduction in forageable habitat. The area is already home to three species of bat, and ecological surveys show it has potential for breeding birds, too.

As a result, the developer has provided more generous wildlife corridors – doubling the width of the southern habitat – and introduced sensitive green buffers and landscaping. The council points out that 75% of trees will be retained including a number of trees around the site perimeter.

The planning report concludes that the proposals “respect the site’s urban fringe location and established landscape character”.

It remains to be seen whether members of the south planning committee agree. Councillors will consider the application on August 18.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

