Neighbours raise alarm after house ‘deliberately’ set on fire in Inverness

A blaze in Inverness at the weekend is being treated as a suspicious fire by police.

Officers said if it had not been for neighbours raising the alarm, the fire on Bruce Avenue in the Dalneigh area could have “spread further”.

Police are now appealing for information about the fire that happened around 10.55pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for information after a house was deliberately set alight in Bruce Avenue, Inverness.

“Around 10.55pm on Saturday August 27, police were called to a fire at a house on the corner with Bruce Gardens.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire which had been contained within the hallway of the property. The fire is being treated as suspicious.”

Detective Sergeant Ross Robertson, Inverness CID, said: “Thankfully neighbours saw the fire and emergency services were called before it could spread further into the home.

“The motive for this attack has yet to be established and we are appealing for anyone, who has not yet come forward to police, to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage of the fire or of the timeframe just before.”

Anyone with information about the Bruce Avenue fire should call police on 101 and quote reference number 4228 of Saturday, August 27.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.