New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore

A new bus and emergency service vehicle-only connection has been proposed between Raigmore Hospital and Raigmore Estate.

NHS Highland and Highland Council hope to submit a planning application to construct barrier-controlled access from Raigmore Hospital onto the public road at Ashton Road.

With Inshes and Raigmore being known congestion points in Inverness, this proposal will prioritise easier public transport movement through the area.

If the plans are approved, there will be a bus going between the hospital and the estate every 15 minutes at peak times.

The public is invited to share their views and learn more about the plans at an information evening on Tuesday.

Increasing connectivity

NHS Highland plans to open a new national treatment centre at Inverness Campus next year.

This proposed transport link was a condition of the plans for the new centre being approved as it was deemed an “essential” part of the project.

Alan Wilson, director of estates, facilities and capital planning at the health board, said: “The event on October 4 will explain how we plan to deliver this much-needed infrastructure which will prioritise buses through the Inshes and Raigmore area of Inverness, widely recognised as one of the most congested areas of the city.

“Most importantly, it will greatly improve the bus services for residents of Inverness and across the Highlands who need to access NHS Highland services located at Raigmore Hospital and Inverness Campus. This connection will mean that at peak times there is a bus every 15 minutes in each direction available using this route.”

Public transport push

The project would be funded by Transport Scotland through the Bus Partnership Fund, which was awarded £2.71 million to improve bus services in Inverness and Fort William.

If approved, it will not only benefit those travelling around the Raigmore area but will also improve the transport network in the wider Inverness area.

It comes after an active travel link was established for pedestrians and cyclists between the Raigmore Estate and Inverness Campus earlier this year.

Malcolm Macleod, executive chief officer for infrastructure, environment and economy at Highland Council, highlighted the fact more public transport would also have environmental benefits.

“It is acknowledged both by the Scottish Government and by Highland Council that in order to tackle climate change objectives,” he said, “better public transport provision and active travel infrastructure is required to change behaviour and encourage people to leave the car behind.”

He added: “This application, combined with Stagecoach’s plan for Inverness to become the first city in Scotland to have a city network operated entirely by electric vehicles, means that residents of Inverness and the Highlands who need to access vital public services such as the NHS, will be able to do so more easily and more sustainably.”

The public information evening about the proposal will take place at Raigmore Community Centre on October 4 from 1pm to 7pm.