New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore

By Lauren Robertson
September 30, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:42 am
The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council

A new bus and emergency service vehicle-only connection has been proposed between Raigmore Hospital and Raigmore Estate.

NHS Highland and Highland Council hope to submit a planning application to construct barrier-controlled access from Raigmore Hospital onto the public road at Ashton Road.

With Inshes and Raigmore being known congestion points in Inverness, this proposal will prioritise easier public transport movement through the area.

If the plans are approved, there will be a bus going between the hospital and the estate every 15 minutes at peak times.

The public is invited to share their views and learn more about the plans at an information evening on Tuesday.

Increasing connectivity

NHS Highland plans to open a new national treatment centre at Inverness Campus next year.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

This proposed transport link was a condition of the plans for the new centre being approved as it was deemed an “essential” part of the project.

Alan Wilson, director of estates, facilities and capital planning at the health board, said: “The event on October 4 will explain how we plan to deliver this much-needed infrastructure which will prioritise buses through the Inshes and Raigmore area of Inverness, widely recognised as one of the most congested areas of the city.

“Most importantly, it will greatly improve the bus services for residents of Inverness and across the Highlands who need to access NHS Highland services located at Raigmore Hospital and Inverness Campus. This connection will mean that at peak times there is a bus every 15 minutes in each direction available using this route.”

Public transport push

The project would be funded by Transport Scotland through the Bus Partnership Fund, which was awarded £2.71 million to improve bus services in Inverness and Fort William.

If approved, it will not only benefit those travelling around the Raigmore area but will also improve the transport network in the wider Inverness area.

It comes after an active travel link was established for pedestrians and cyclists between the Raigmore Estate and Inverness Campus earlier this year.

Malcolm Macleod, executive chief officer for infrastructure, environment and economy at Highland Council, highlighted the fact more public transport would also have environmental benefits.

“It is acknowledged both by the Scottish Government and by Highland Council that in order to tackle climate change objectives,” he said, “better public transport provision and active travel infrastructure is required to change behaviour and encourage people to leave the car behind.”

Electric buses are being rolled out in cities and towns across Scotland including Inverness and Aberdeen. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He added: “This application, combined with Stagecoach’s plan for Inverness to become the first city in Scotland to have a city network operated entirely by electric vehicles, means that residents of Inverness and the Highlands who need to access vital public services such as the NHS, will be able to do so more easily and more sustainably.”

The public information evening about the proposal will take place at Raigmore Community Centre on October 4 from 1pm to 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 28th September '22 CR0038564 PHOTOGRAPHS UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL POSITIVE CONCLUSION TO WILLIAM MACDOWELL TRIAL AT INVERNESS HIGH COURT. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes of police Scotland addresses the press following the conclusion of the William MacDowell trial at Inverness High Court over the murder of Renee MacRae.
After a 46-year wait for a murder conviction, officer leading Renee and Andrew MacRae…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial verdict Picture shows; Wheelchair-bound William (Bill) MacDowell, his son Andrew MacRae, and the boy's mum Renee. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides
merkinch boardwalk
Have your say on proposals for Merkinch Local Nature Reserve
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A jury in the murder trial of a pensioner accused of killing Inverness mum Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew are considering their verdict Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Jury in Renee MacRae murder trial retires to consider verdict
Inka and her father Lauri celebrate Inka's star baker award. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Annual results for North Star Picture shows; North Star?s hybrid propulsion SOV fleet will be delivered from 2023. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith pictured with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup ahead of the 2022-23 final. Pics by Chris Sumner and Kenny Elrick. Collage created 28/9/2022
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy.
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow

Editor's Picks