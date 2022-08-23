Stagecoach invests £9 million to make first UK all-electric bus fleet in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach has announced it will transform its Inverness fleet to all-electric with 25 new buses.

The bus operator will invest £9.1 million into acquiring new electric buses, beginning later this year.

It will be the first city bus network in the UK to go fully electric, closely followed by Perth in early 2023 in a further £4.8 million investment.

The new fleet of 25 electric midibuses will replace the less environmentally friendly diesel units that currently service Inverness and the surrounding towns.

The move is partly funded through the Scottish Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund, designed to support Scotland’s transition to net zero by 2045.

Also included are zero emission buses in Aberdeen, Ayr, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Kilmarnock, which will be delivered in the coming months.

Response to climate emergency

Transport Minister, Jenny Gilruth, said: “I’m pleased that Scottish Government investment continues to rapidly transform bus fleets across the country.

“This latest announcement from Stagecoach is welcome, and is fantastic news for everyone who lives in, works and visits Inverness and Perth.

“Not only will these new buses help reduce transport emissions and respond to the climate emergency, they will improve local air quality too.”

The announcement comes as Stagecoach struggles to recruit drivers in Inverness was boss, Dave Beaton last month saying there were 17 vacancies for bus drivers.

He said he had never seen the problem so widespread and that no one seems to have a solution and no end in sight.

An internal survey in May revealed that Stagecoach staff across the Highlands want a better work-life balance.

Today Stagecoach stressed it was continuing to work hard to hire drivers with 19 recruits currently in training and said “most” city routes in Inverness were running normally.

However, the firm said it was having to continue to make some “temporary adjustments” in some areas to cover gaps.

Investment to reduce emissions

In the questionnaire, workers said they ideally wanted to work fewer days a week and fewer hours in the week – and they wanted more sociable working hours.

Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director for Scotland, said: “As part of our drive to target a net zero UK bus fleet by 2035, we are excited to be announcing our plans to deliver the UK’s first all-electric city bus networks, building further on the investment made in new zero emission buses in a number of places in the UK.

“An investment of almost £14m, supported by the ScotZEB fund, will see new state-of-the-art electric buses introduced across Inverness and Perth that will help deliver significantly reduced emissions in these major cities.

“We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Scottish Government and local transport authorities on measures to deliver more priority for bus passengers, more reliable services, simpler ticketing and the best value fares.”