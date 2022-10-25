‘Do right by this community’: Aberdeen MSP calls for return of bus service in Fittie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen MSP has renewed calls for the reinstatement of a bus service in Fittie.

All buses to the fishing village were cut in July when First Aberdeen made a number of changes to its bus network.

The number 15 service previously covered the area, also known as Footdee, but now residents have to walk to the Beach Boulevard Retail Park to catch a bus.

MSP Kevin Stewart has written to the operations manager, Davie Adam, to once again share the “passionate and thoughtful” case residents have made for the return of the vital service.

Many have raised concerns about the removal having a negative impact on the public’s safety and wellbeing, especially older people in the community.

He also highlighted young people who live in Fittie and have been unable to get the bus to school in recent months, despite becoming eligible for free bus travel.

‘Do right by this community’

In the letter, the Aberdeen Central MSP also addresses the city’s drive towards becoming net zero, and how cutting bus services pushes more people to travel by car.

Mr Stewart said: “The decision to scrap Fittie’s bus service was wrong, and I’m disappointed that it has yet to be overturned.

“The local community have continued to make a passionate and thoughtful case for their bus service to be returned and I think they should be listened to. Fittie needs a bus service, and First should step up and reintroduce it.

“This saga has already dragged on far too long, causing huge problems for local residents. With nights getting longer, weather getting wetter and temperatures dropping, those problems will get worse.

“It’s long gone time that First should finally do right by this community and restore their bus service.”

A spokesman for First Aberdeen said: “We continue to engage with the local community and key stakeholders on options to link Footdee into our bus network.

“As discussions in this regard continue, it would be inappropriate to comment any further until the conclusion of this process.”