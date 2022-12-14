Raigmore bus gate finally approved by Highland Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raigmore Hospital will soon benefit from a new bus link, after Highland Council finally approved NHS plans.

The bus gate will link the Raigmore estate with the north’s flagship hospital.

Last year, Highland Council rejected its own planning application for the site – branded “bonkers” by members of the south planning committee.

The rejection forced council transport planners and NHS officials to get back around the table. This time, they managed to agree a completely new approach.

The new plan features electric buses and a less disruptive bus route, which won the support of locals and councillors alike.

What’s changed?

The Raigmore bus link plan dates back over a decade, when it was first mooted as part of a traffic mitigation plan for Inverness campus.

Then, NHS Highland was granted planning permission for a new treatment centre at Raigmore. One of the council’s planning conditions in granting that approval was for improved public transport links.

That’s where the problems began. The council and health board struggled to reach agreement on the best way to deliver the new bus gate.

NHS Highland insisted on a route that cut right through the hospital grounds, coming within three feet of the treatment centre and very close to residential homes.

It also meant removing several ancient trees.

Locals reacted with outrage, and 350 people signed a petition in protest.

Highland Council’s transport team submitted the plans to south planning committee last year, and councillors wasted no time in branding it “bonkers”.

Almost exactly a year on, the council and NHS have tabled a whole new plan.

The new planning application from NHS Highland includes electric buses to minimise disruption. It also offers up an entirely new route, which avoids having to fell any trees.

Inverness councillor ‘delighted’ with new bus gate

Inverness councillor Isabelle MacKenzie voiced her support for the new bus gate proposal.

“I am absolutely delighted that we’ve come back a year later to this proposal, because the previous proposal was completely inappropriate and – as was stated at the time – bonkers,” she said.

Ms MacKenzie said she would still like to see some improvements at the junction to Old Perth Road, where she says traffic is “horrific”. She also welcomed the more environmentally-friendly buses.

“I’m fully supportive of this route going forward,” Ms MacKenzie concluded.

Highland Council unanimously backed the revised plan.

