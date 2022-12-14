Raigmore bus gate finally approved by Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Raigmore bus gate finally approved by Highland Council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 8:06 am
Raigmore bus gate got the green light from south planning committee. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Raigmore bus gate got the green light from south planning committee. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Raigmore Hospital will soon benefit from a new bus link, after Highland Council finally approved NHS plans.

The bus gate will link the Raigmore estate with the north’s flagship hospital.

Last year, Highland Council rejected its own planning application for the site – branded “bonkers” by members of the south planning committee.

The rejection forced council transport planners and NHS officials to get back around the table. This time, they managed to agree a completely new approach.

The new plan features electric buses and a less disruptive bus route, which won the support of locals and councillors alike.

What’s changed?

The Raigmore bus link plan dates back over a decade, when it was first mooted as part of a traffic mitigation plan for Inverness campus.

Then, NHS Highland was granted planning permission for a new treatment centre at Raigmore. One of the council’s planning conditions in granting that approval was for improved public transport links.

The new bus route found favour with south planning committee. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson

That’s where the problems began. The council and health board struggled to reach agreement on the best way to deliver the new bus gate.

NHS Highland insisted on a route that cut right through the hospital grounds, coming within three feet of the treatment centre and very close to residential homes.

It also meant removing several ancient trees.

Locals reacted with outrage, and 350 people signed a petition in protest.

Highland Council’s transport team submitted the plans to south planning committee last year, and councillors wasted no time in branding it “bonkers”.

Almost exactly a year on, the council and NHS have tabled a whole new plan.

The new planning application from NHS Highland includes electric buses to minimise disruption. It also offers up an entirely new route, which avoids having to fell any trees.

Inverness councillor ‘delighted’ with new bus gate

Inverness councillor Isabelle MacKenzie voiced her support for the new bus gate proposal.

Councillor Isabelle Mackenzie said she’s delighted to agree a revised proposal for Raigmore bus gate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I am absolutely delighted that we’ve come back a year later to this proposal, because the previous proposal was completely inappropriate and – as was stated at the time – bonkers,” she said.

Ms MacKenzie said she would still like to see some improvements at the junction to Old Perth Road, where she says traffic is “horrific”. She also welcomed the more environmentally-friendly buses.

“I’m fully supportive of this route going forward,” Ms MacKenzie concluded.

Highland Council unanimously backed the revised plan.

