Home News Inverness

Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail park are still waiting for shelter from the storm

By Stuart Findlay
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 6:14 pm
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

It’s been five years since falling glass at two separate retail parks set alarm bells ringing in Inverness.

Ardersier man Gary Mitchell required hospital treatment after a large panel shattered above his head at Inverness Shopping Park in November 2017.

It prompted a five-day closure of the Highland capital’s biggest retail park during the busy run-up to Christmas period.

Glass panels being removed at the retail park in November 2017. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Two months later on January 3, 2018, a glass pane at Inshes Retail Park fell and smashed.

Thankfully, on that occasion, no one was injured.

Both incidents resulted in Highland Council issuing a dangerous buildings notice because of the danger to the public.

And since those events, the two retail parks have gone in different directions.

What has changed?

The closure at Inverness Shopping Park, which is best known in the city simply as the retail park, prompted some swift action.

To re-open, the park needed to satisfy the terms of the council’s notice.

That meant proving it was safe for customers to go about their business there.

The easiest way to do that was to just remove all the similar glass panels.

The retail park pictured in December 2022. Image: DC Thomson

That’s what workers did. But while that seems like a sensible short-term solution, it’s now five years later and it’s never been fixed.

Back in November 2019, a source close to British Land – the company which runs the retail park – said engineers had been measuring it out and looking at replacing it with new safer materials following increasing concerns the area remained uncovered from the elements.

A spokeswoman said at the time that British Land was “still reviewing options and no decision has yet been made”.

A further three years on from that, it doesn’t look like it’s ever going to change.

Replacement at retail park is ‘long overdue’

The affected area runs across most of the retail park, from New Look all the way to the Range.

Newer glass panels are in place above Boots, Frankie and Benny’s, Nando’s and Mountain Warehouse.

But on the rest of the long walkway, the roof frame still lies empty.

British Land were repeatedly asked about the latest situation but did not respond to requests for comment.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson wants to hear an explanation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson said he was disappointed to still see the panels missing.

He said: “It’s long overdue that they were replaced. We live in the inclement weather of the Highlands, and you’re exposed.

“If there was a flaw, what was the outcome? If it was a malfunction, surely they’ve got to the root of it by now, it’s been five years.”

Will the retail park follow Inshes’ lead?

It’s a different situation at Inshes Retail Park.

All of its glass panels are back in place after its own mishap in 2018.

Without input from Inverness Shopping Park, it leaves open space to speculate why nothing has been done there.

Perhaps it just isn’t on their list of priorities. After all, retail outlets have enough on their to-do list in this tricky financial climate.

Glass panels were replaced at Inshes Retail Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

But it’s not a great look for the north’s biggest outdoor retail centre.

A spokesman for Highland Council said Inverness Shopping Park was not allowed to re-open until it took steps to remove the danger to the public.

He added: “It was the building owner’s choice to remove the glass panels throughout the shopping area to remove the risk of glass shattering above shoppers.

“There has been no further communication from the owners about the reinstatement of glass.”

Tags

Conversation

