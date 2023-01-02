Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden – complete with adapted lorry – for NHS staff in need of respite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ambulance worker Paul Bartholomew and his partner Michele Page know the pressures of working in healthcare.

So they decided to do something special to help.

Paul, an emergency medical technician (EMT), and Michele are creating a mental health woodland garden for NHS staff to get free respite.

Six years ago, the couple sold their Derbyshire home and bought the five-acre plot in Glendale, Isle of Skye.

Together they are fundraising to transform their plot of land into a woodland haven complete with lorry.

As Paul has worked for the ambulance service for more than 15 years, he is aware of mental health issues that can be suffered by NHS workers.

Although mental health issues can arise in any workforce, NHS staff may struggle due to the nature of their job.

As a result, the couple are offering their converted lorry as a safe place for those who are struggling.

The garden is to be enjoyed by ‘future generations’

Over the years, the landscape has been subject to over-grazing by sheep and deer devouring any growing flora.

For this reason, Paul and Michele enlisted help from the Woodland Trust and from Scottish Forestry.

Together, their plan is to revive the land by fencing it off to prevent further grazing. This entails planting more than 2,000 trees to develop a native mixed broadleaf woodland.

Paul shares their aim is to “increase biodiversity, aid carbon sequestration and enhance the landscape’s character”. The couple also wish for the land to be enjoyed by future generations.

Although the Woodland Trust and Scottish Forestry are funding most of the woodland creation, £5,000 is yet to be raised.

“The plan was always for ourselves to provide the muscle, the land and fund the shortfall,” says Paul. “However, the ongoing build of our modest, sustainable home has devoured our budget.”

Support from fundraising will help to cover fencing expenses, as well as the planting and maintenance of native trees species.

Meet ‘Wilbur’, the cosy converted lorry!

Also part of the respite experience is a converted lorry who is endearingly named Wilbur. Paul and Michele plan to offer Wilbur free of charge for part of the year for NHS workers.

The couple are staying in the lorry whilst their house is being built, and can vouch for Wilbur’s great qualities.

Cosy and kitted out, guests can look over Skye’s picturesque landscape with a cup of tea away from the busyness of everyday life.

“Living in Wilbur has been brilliant,” says Paul. “A small but cosy space that makes you realise that you don’t need much to be happy.”

If you are interested in supporting Paul and Michele’s mental health garden, you can donate to their Go Fund Me page here.

