Home News Inverness

Inverness prison centre opens doors to those in need as ‘warm bank’

By Sarah Bruce
December 22, 2022, 3:38 pm
Chrissy Catlin, Kerry O'Hagan and Lorna Pattie, staff at HMP Inverness
Chrissy Catlin, Kerry O'Hagan and Lorna Pattie, staff at HMP Inverness

Inverness Prison’s visitor centre is doing its bit to help locals by opening its doors as a “warm bank”.

As gas and electricity bills spiral, people everywhere are facing a stark “heat or eat” choice.

Staff at the visitor centre want to help struggling families this winter – and they have formed a plan.

The centre will become a dedicated ‘warm bank’ this winter, in partnership with Action for Children (AFC).

What is on offer?

Anyone who visits can have soup and a hot drink.

And the help extends beyond just the visit – people will be able to take home a Winter Warmth Box.

Each box contains a blanket, warm hat and gloves, recipe cards, and canned and dried food.

One of the warm boxes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The boxes are tailored to the needs of the recipient – those with kids might get a colouring book or a baby sleeping bag, for example.

Who is helping to make this happen?

Staff and prisoners have made donations, along with a number of local businesses. These include Johnny Foxes, Kinmylies Spar, Home Bargains, B&M, Go Outdoors, Eating With the Kids, HobbyCraft and Mountain Warehouse.

Action for Children representatives will also be on hand to provide outreach services to those in need.

Brian McKirdy, Governor of HMP Inverness, said: “We know this time of year can be tough, especially when costs are rising, and staff have been keen to do all they can to help.

“I would like to thank Action for Children, all the local businesses and groups, and the staff and prisoners who have worked with us to make this happen.

“The relationships we have with our communities are vital to us at HMP Inverness, and I hope this initiative makes a real difference to families who need it.”

Is there more to come?

Lorna Pattie, AFC Visitor Centre Co-ordinator, said: “The ‘Warm Box’ project offers tailored boxes to individuals and families filled with items to help them remain warm through the winter months and cost-of-living crisis.

“The project will be extended in the coming weeks to include a ‘Place of Warmth’ offering a safe, warm place for the community to relax, charge their device and get a hot drink or bowl of soup.

“The Centre will also offer emotional and practical support in the form of food bank provision, support towards essential shopping/fuel top ups and signposting to other relevant support services as required.”

Big Christmas Food Appeal button, click for full page
As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, we’re highlighting the help that is available to our communities. We’re aiming to debunk the myths about who can get help, and reduce the stigma around food poverty.

The Press and Journal is working with Cfine, which supports foodbanks across the Highlands and Grampian. We are collecting donations of both food and money to keep our communities fed this winter.

We’re also highlighting the work other groups in our community, like HMP Inverness, are doing.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

