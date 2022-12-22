Cash and jewellery stolen during Aberdeen break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jewellery and cash has been stolen from a house in the Craigiebuckler area of Aberdeen.

Thieves targeted the home in Macaulay Drive at about 7pm on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with any information or who was in the area around the time and who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3341 of 20 December, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.