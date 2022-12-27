Graffiti scribbled on steps and scrap metal dumped at front door of Inverness Town House in roads protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Christmas Day protest about the state of Highland roads has been scribbled on the front steps of Inverness Town House.

The Highland Council building, on the city’s Castle Wynd, was daubed with graffiti with scrap metal dumped also at the entrance.

The metal is understood to have been removed on Boxing Day. The writing, which was done in chalk, was removed by this morning.

As well as covering the steps in dozens of pieces of metal and springs from vehicle suspension systems – the protestor wrote phrases on the steps.

It is believed the slogans could be a reference to potholes or poor roads in the Highlands damaging vehicles in the region.

The graffiti reads: “You destroyed suspension springs and brake calipers.

It continues: “Clowncillors. Destroyers of life and limb and vehicles.”

Highland Council has been contacted to comment.

Why Inverness Town House?

At one time the Town House was the centre of local government in Inverness, and the Highlands.

Highland Council has since moved its headquarters to Glen Urquhart road, and recently said the building was not able to handle the bandwidth for meetings.

The Town House was upgraded to the tune of £4.2million in 2021 and it provides a service point for council customers.