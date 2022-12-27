Graffiti scribbled on steps and scrap metal dumped at front door of Inverness Town House in roads protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Graffiti scribbled on steps and scrap metal dumped at front door of Inverness Town House in roads protest

By Louise Glen
December 27, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 4:20 pm
To go with story by Louise Glen. The steps were covered in graffiti on Christmas Day. Picture shows; Town House steps in Inverness. Town House, Inverness.. Supplied by Duncan Macpherson Date; 25/12/2022
To go with story by Louise Glen. The steps were covered in graffiti on Christmas Day. Picture shows; Town House steps in Inverness. Town House, Inverness.. Supplied by Duncan Macpherson Date; 25/12/2022

A Christmas Day protest about the state of Highland roads has been scribbled on the front steps of Inverness Town House.

The Highland Council building, on the city’s Castle Wynd, was daubed with graffiti with scrap metal dumped also at the entrance.

The metal is understood to have been removed on Boxing Day. The writing, which was done in chalk, was removed by this morning.

As well as covering the steps in dozens of pieces of metal and springs from vehicle suspension systems – the protestor wrote phrases on the steps.

The steps were covered in graffiti on Christmas Day.Image: Duncan Macpherson.

It is believed the slogans could be a reference to potholes or poor roads in the Highlands damaging vehicles in the region.

The graffiti reads: “You destroyed suspension springs and brake calipers.

It continues: “Clowncillors. Destroyers of life and limb and vehicles.”

Highland Council has been contacted to comment.

Why Inverness Town House?

At one time the Town House was the centre of local government in Inverness, and the Highlands.

Highland Council has since moved its headquarters to Glen Urquhart road, and recently said the building was not able to handle the bandwidth for meetings.

The Town House was upgraded to the tune of £4.2million in 2021 and it provides a service point for council customers.

Inverness Town House on Castle Street. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

