WATCH: Investigation launched after gritter catches fire in Inverness

Highland Council has launched an investigation after a video emerged of a gritter on fire at a depot in Inverness.

The incident happened at around 10am on Boxing Day when a gritter parked inside the council’s Diriebught compound caught fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances to the scene at 10.15am and crews battled to extinguish the fire for the next hour.

Nobody injured.

The efforts to contain the fire were caught on video, which was posted to social media.

In the video, firemen are using hoses to dowse the flames that had engulfed the gritter, with billowing black smoke also coming off the burning vehicle.

The gritter was one of 120 Highland Council use and has been using often following periods of snow and ice across the north.

No one was injured in the incident and it is unknown what caused the fire.

A spokeswoman from Highland Council confirmed an investigation had been launched into the incident.