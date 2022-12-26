Snow and ice warning as temperatures due to plummet to -5C across north tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow and ice warning as temperatures due to plummet to -5C across north tonight

David Mackay By David Mackay
December 26, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 3:56 pm
There was heavy snow on the A9 this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
There was heavy snow on the A9 this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Temperatures across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the islands are due to plummet to -5C tonight with snow also likely across the north.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering almost all of the north and north-east from 6pm today until 3pm tomorrow.

Forecasters are warning wintry showers overnight could lead to patchy ice with more snow a possibility tomorrow.

Snow is expected to be mainly confined to the mainland, however residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are still being warned to expect ice.

The weather warning comes as parts of the Highlands enjoyed a white Christmas with snow falling late in the afternoon and through the late afternoon and evening.

Only the extreme East Coast covering Aberdeen, Peterhead and Stonehaven is not covered by the weather warning, which extends as far south as Manchester.

What will the weather be like where you are?

Minimum overnight temperatures on Boxing Day and forecast

  • Inverness: -2C, early rain clearing today, sleet tomorrow morning
  • Elgin: -2C, chance of snow showers tonight, sleet from late morning tomorrow
  • Aberdeen: -1C, dry today, rain tomorrow morning
  • Wick: -4C, snow tonight, rain tomorrow afternoon after dry morning
  • Stornoway: -4C, sleet turns to snow today, rain tomorrow
  • Fort William: -1C, snow showers through today, turning to rain tomorrow
  • Newtonmore: -5C, snow through today, turning to sleet tomorrow
  • Braemar: -3C, early snow today clearing, more snow tomorrow
  • Tomintoul: -4C, snow showers today, more snow tomorrow
  • Lerwick: -2C, rain turns to snow today, dry tomorrow after early snow
  • Kirkwall: -1C, dry after early rain, dry tomorrow after overnight snow

Any snow or ice disruption so far today?

After overnight snow from Christmas Day into Boxing Day, some roads were treacherous this morning.

Traffic Scotland cameras showed the A9 Inverness to Perth road covered in snow in Kingussie at one point.

However, the conditions have since improved and the road has remained passable throughout.

Meanwhile, the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has remained clear so far throughout the day.

Flights are operating as normal from Aberdeen and Inverness airports.

ScotRail traditionally runs a limited service in the Central Belt on Boxing Day, but all services are suspended today due to a strike.

White Christmas in numbers: Sixty years of snow days in the north and north-east

Tags

