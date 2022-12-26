Snow and ice warning as temperatures due to plummet to -5C across north tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the islands are due to plummet to -5C tonight with snow also likely across the north.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering almost all of the north and north-east from 6pm today until 3pm tomorrow.

Forecasters are warning wintry showers overnight could lead to patchy ice with more snow a possibility tomorrow.

Snow is expected to be mainly confined to the mainland, however residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are still being warned to expect ice.

The weather warning comes as parts of the Highlands enjoyed a white Christmas with snow falling late in the afternoon and through the late afternoon and evening.

Only the extreme East Coast covering Aberdeen, Peterhead and Stonehaven is not covered by the weather warning, which extends as far south as Manchester.

What will the weather be like where you are?

Minimum overnight temperatures on Boxing Day and forecast

Inverness: -2C, early rain clearing today, sleet tomorrow morning

Elgin: -2C, chance of snow showers tonight, sleet from late morning tomorrow

Aberdeen: -1C, dry today, rain tomorrow morning

Wick: -4C, snow tonight, rain tomorrow afternoon after dry morning

Stornoway: -4C, sleet turns to snow today, rain tomorrow

Fort William: -1C, snow showers through today, turning to rain tomorrow

Newtonmore: -5C, snow through today, turning to sleet tomorrow

Braemar: -3C, early snow today clearing, more snow tomorrow

Tomintoul: -4C, snow showers today, more snow tomorrow

Lerwick: -2C, rain turns to snow today, dry tomorrow after early snow

Kirkwall: -1C, dry after early rain, dry tomorrow after overnight snow

Any snow or ice disruption so far today?

After overnight snow from Christmas Day into Boxing Day, some roads were treacherous this morning.

Traffic Scotland cameras showed the A9 Inverness to Perth road covered in snow in Kingussie at one point.

However, the conditions have since improved and the road has remained passable throughout.

Adverse weather conditions on the A887 at Achlain and the A9 at Daviot. Snow and ice warnings in place, take care.

Meanwhile, the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has remained clear so far throughout the day.

Flights are operating as normal from Aberdeen and Inverness airports.

ScotRail traditionally runs a limited service in the Central Belt on Boxing Day, but all services are suspended today due to a strike.