Train services on the Highland mainline returning to normal following fault at Kingussie

Services from Inverness to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh were cancelled today due to a reported broken rail.

Train services operating on the Highland mainline ground to a halt due to a fault in the Kingussie area.

Engineers from Network Rail were called into action to repair the track and restore order to the line.

ScotRail said, as works got under way, they were unable to run trains through the station, cutting off services between Inverness and Perth.

Services are now beginning to return to normal, however, a 20mph speed restriction has been imposed on the area.

The incident happened after the Inverness to Aberdeen service experienced delays earlier today due to a fault on the line near Huntly.

Disruption lasted until around 5pm

ScotRail reported services had returned to normal at about 5.15pm.

Our track engineers have now arrived at the site of a broken rail near Kingussie. We’re assessing how best to repair the break and get trains moving again. Sorry if your journey is being disrupted. pic.twitter.com/SR39DADJ4c — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) January 16, 2023

In an earlier statement, a Network Rail spokesman said: “Our track engineers are on-site and working to repair the broken rail near Kingussie. We thank passengers for their patience during this time and urge anyone planning on travelling by train to check their journey.”

ScotRail diverted two coaches to Kingussie to pick up passengers on the 8.37am Edinburgh to Inverness service.