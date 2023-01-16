Train services on the Highland mainline returning to normal following fault at Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Train services on the Highland mainline returning to normal following fault at Kingussie

By Lottie Hood
January 16, 2023, 1:13 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:29 pm
The line between Perth and Inverness was closed today due to a broken rail. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
The line between Perth and Inverness was closed today due to a broken rail. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Services from Inverness to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh were cancelled today due to a reported broken rail.

Train services operating on the Highland mainline ground to a halt due to a fault in the Kingussie area.

Engineers from Network Rail were called into action to repair the track and restore order to the line.

ScotRail said, as works got under way, they were unable to run trains through the station, cutting off services between Inverness and Perth.

Services are now beginning to return to normal, however, a 20mph speed restriction has been imposed on the area.

The incident happened after the Inverness to Aberdeen service experienced delays earlier today due to a fault on the line near Huntly. 

Disruption lasted until around 5pm

Services from Inverness to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh were either cancelled or severely delayed due to the disruption.

ScotRail reported services had returned to normal at about 5.15pm.

 

In an earlier statement, a Network Rail spokesman said: “Our track engineers are on-site and working to repair the broken rail near Kingussie. We thank passengers for their patience during this time and urge anyone planning on travelling by train to check their journey.”

ScotRail diverted two coaches to Kingussie to pick up passengers on the 8.37am Edinburgh to Inverness service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Penney was snared by paedophile hunters Picture shows; David Penney / Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook, ChildOnlineSafetyTeamUK / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Paedophile hunters snared man who asked decoys about their bras
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…
The East Church building in the centre of Inverness is due to be released for re-use or sale this year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
13 churches to close across Inverness and Nairn in sweeping Church of Scotland reforms
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grant filmed neighbours, train passengers and women at UHI and had indecent images of children. Picture shows; Iain Grant. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 06/12/2022
Highland paedophile and upskirting voyeur avoids jail after being caught with 'extreme' child abuse…
Peat and Diesel are having 'One Last Session' at the Ironworks.
Peat and Diesel having 'One Last Session' at the Ironworks
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
An icy covered pavement on Westhill Road, outside SensationALL's premises is just one of the treacherous north-east streets.
Watch out! It is slippy on pavements, as public advised to be careful where…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Earley died after an electrical explosion at the Global Energy facility at Nigg Picture shows; Christopher Earley died after an electrical explosion at the Global Energy facility at Nigg. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Firm fined £80,000 after man dies following electrical explosion at Cromarty Firth site
(L-R) Reuben Macdonald, Eva Glass and Lucia MacKintosh enjoying the snow.
GALLERY: Highlanders make the most of the wintry weather with sledging, snowmen and snowballs

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented