Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit

Two police motorcyclists were taken to hospital after being involved in a collision on the A9 Inverness.

Police are carrying out inquiries after two members of the road policing unit were taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday, the same day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was meeting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to announce the Cromarty Firth as one of Scotland’s first Green Freeports.

It is understood the officers formed part of the prime minister’s security and outriders taking Mr Sunak from Inverness to the Cromarty Firth.

Collision near Raigmore Hospital

A police spokesman said: “Two officers from the road policing unit were taken to hospital following a collision which happened on the A9 near Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, shortly before 9am on Friday January 13.

“They were later discharged and inquiries are ongoing into the crash.”