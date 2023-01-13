‘Nothing green about freeports’: Environmental concerns raised over Cromarty Firth’s new status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nothing green about freeports’: Environmental concerns raised over Cromarty Firth’s new status

By Donna MacAllister
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Thousands of jobs are promised for the Highlands as Cromarty Firth bid was confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’. But the Greens and others are worried about the impact additional industrial activity will have on the environment.
Concerns have been raised the new freeport in Cromarty Firth would come at a cost to the environment.

Concerns have been raised the new freeport in Cromarty Firth would come at a cost to the environment.

The newly-announced freeport status for the Port of Cromarty Firth and Port of Inverness in the Highlands is expected to create hundreds of jobs through investment from energy industry companies and offshore wind.

But there are fears it may also come with a cost to the environment.

Greens finance spokesman Ross Greer MSP said the status risked causing “significant damage to the environment”.

“There is nothing green about so-called green freeports,” he added.

“They offer big tax breaks to businesses while driving down terms and conditions for workers and risking significant damage to the environment.

“Under the deal struck for Scottish freeports there are no hard requirements for the companies to meet climate targets or implement fair work practices.”

Dredging fears at Cromarty Firth Freeport

Anne Thomas is worried the seabed will be dredged destroying wildlife.

Black Isle resident Anne Thomas , who works for Friends of the Earth Scotland, spends a lot of time on the coastline.

She is worried the seabed floor will be dredged as happened at another similar development.

The claims were denied by the port operator, but dredging is blamed for a mass die-off of crabs around a freeport development in Teesside.

Anne said: “I’m particularly concerned that if the Cromarty Firth site expands then they could well start dredging again and disturb the seabed.

“The wildlife is already affected by the amount of activity on the Cromarty Firth and the concern is that any increase in activity is going to disturb them more.”

‘Bird life must continue to thrive at Cromarty Firth’

Bird counter Bob Swann will be keeping a close eye on the situation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Tain resident Bob Swann hopes for the sake of seabirds mud flats will not be claimed for development.

However, the retired Tain Academy geography teacher who monitors the colonies, said current development does not seem to bother the birds.

On the contrary, they appear to be taking advantage of it.

Eider ducks nesting at Cromarty Firth. Image: Bob Swann.

Bob said: “It’s interesting to note that some of the best breeding sites are now actually within the industrial areas of the Cromarty Firth.

“For instance, virtually all the terns and eider ducks that nest in the outer part of the Cromarty Firth nest at the port or in at the Global Energy site.”

Terns at the Cromarty Firth. Image: Bob Swann.

Bob said birds flocked there because it was fenced-in keeping them safe from disturbance and foxes.

He added: “We would hope, if this trend continues, all of the industrial areas will look after the birds and not see them as a nuisance.”

The RSPB said: “Green Freeports must be truly green and involve no weakening or removal of wildlife protections.

“The Cromarty Firth is particularly important for a number of species, such as osprey, breeding terns and wintering waders and wildfowl, so we will be watching carefully.”

‘No changes for the foreseeable’

Aeriel shot of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth.

The Opportunity Cromarty Firth consortium that led the bid for green freeport status, said with help from the RSPB it was trying to make things even better for the birds.

In response to dredging concerns, a spokesman said in the the “short-term” the plan was to continue with routine maintenance.

He added: “If there was anything required longer-term it would be done under licence from Marine Scotland which would take account of environmental aspects.”

