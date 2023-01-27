Snap! Inverness channels Stars in Their Eyes for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness will host its own take on iconic TV talent show Stars in Their Eyes this spring.

The brand new charity event will see 10 contestants showcase their talents as they impersonate singing superstars.

It will be a fun-filled evening of glitz and glamour in aid of SNAP. The charity runs youth events, clubs and activities for Highland youngsters with additional support needs.

The event is being organised by host venue The Kingsmills Hotel, which recently welcomed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He had dinner there with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to the Highland Capital.

Entrants for Stars in Their Eyes are already getting into character and rehearsing their acts. See the bottom of this page for a full list of the competitors.

Each performer is fundraising individually. But there will also be opportunities for corporate sponsorship on the night itself, which takes place on March 25.

Fancy a wild card slot?

And there is still an opportunity to fill the wild card slot, for anyone with a burning ambition to be “Simply The Best.”

The “Stars In Their Eyes” TV show hosted by Matthew Kelly was a huge hit in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Competitors would famously announce, “Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…” before appearing in a haze of smoke and spotlights as stars such as Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Madonna.

Kingsmills chief executive Tony Story said: “We are keeping who they are going to be under wraps at the moment but we can reveal that the night is going to be a lot of fun with a few surprises thrown in.

“We support a lot of local charities and had wanted to do a special something for SNAP for some time – we are so looking forward to the night and hope that it will go on to be a regular fixture on the Highland events calendar.”

The evening will be hosted by STV’s Nicola McAlley, as she channels Matthew Kelly.

Don Robertson, chairman of Snap, said: “This will be a night in which we enjoy excellent entertainment while raising funds for the vital services provided by Snap. We are very grateful to the Kingsmills Hotel for their support.”

Due to high demand, a very limited number of tickets are remaining.

You can Snap them up here on the Kingsmills website.

Contestants and their occupations

William Durrand: area leisure manager, Highlife Highland

Kojo Agyei: football, fitness and wellbeing coach, Highlands Youth Development CIC

Brian Paxton: senior manager, C&P Recruitment LTD

Emily Story and Angus Binnie: (duet) training and development advisor, Kingsmills Hotel Group

Steve Walsh: chief executive, High Life Highland

Chris Smith and Stephen Laurie: (duet) insurance broker, Marsh Commercial, and (Chris) technology consultant, Envoy Group

Lorna Newlands: jewellery cabinet specialist, Perido Plum Jewellery

Bea Clark: The Music Lady, music provider to Dementia care homes

