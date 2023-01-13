Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the Highland capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the Highland capital

By Stuart Findlay
January 13, 2023, 6:37 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 7:13 pm
Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows with the Muirtown Sea Scouts in Inverness. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows with the Muirtown Sea Scouts in Inverness. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Inverness was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight after Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon held an impromptu dinner at a city hotel.

The prime minister’s arrival at the upmarket Kingsmills Hotel sparked scenes we are not used to seeing in the Highland capital.

As sniffer dogs were spotted combing the area around the hotel, officers from Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland stood guard to ensure everything was under control.

Inside the hotel, staff scurried around the building preparing meals for the sizeable teams of the two leaders.

They ate “good, wholesome Scottish food with a modern twist” from the hotel’s a la carte menu. In case you were wondering.

Helicopters and marshmallows all in a night’s work

Tony Story, owner of the Kingsmills Hotel Group, said he was flattered to get the call asking to host a meeting between Sunak and Sturgeon.

And he believes it’s a good look for the Highlands as a whole.

Mr Story said: “From our side, it was a success. We were told by their teams it was a job very well done.

Tony Story from the Kingsmills Hotel.

“It shows Inverness and the Highlands can host important get-togethers like this. Let’s hope the region can host even more high-profile events.”

The meeting followed an earlier visit by Sunak to coastguard workers in Inverness to discuss their search and rescue work.

He also spent time with the Muirtown Sea Scouts. Sunak toasted marshmallows while answering questions put to him by the group of 10 to 14-year-olds.

Sea scout leader Barry McIlwraith said the kids were delighted with the chance to meet the prime minister.

He said: “We really appreciated him coming down and the kids really enjoyed it.

“A lot of the kids couldn’t quite believe it themselves, they were a bit starstruck.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They really shone and I’m very proud of them.”

What did Sunak and Sturgeon discuss in Inverness?

While Ms Sturgeon headed back to the Central Belt to lead crisis meetings about the state of the NHS, Mr Sunak’s Friday schedule was altogether different.

He spent the next morning at the Port of Cromarty Firth. While there he announced the green freeport decision that will have a huge impact on the Highlands.

Why that announcement did not also involve Nicola Sturgeon will leave it open to speculation that their relationship is not as rosy as Sunak’s tweet suggests.

But the fact that it even took place puts it a degree above the one the first minister enjoyed with Liz Truss.

Rishi Sunak with Captain Simon Hammock and the crew, during a visit to a Coastguard search and rescue base at Inverness Airport. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Truss vowed to ignore Sturgeon and during her extremely short tenure as prime minister she managed to keep her word.

A robust exchange of views between the first minister and the new prime minister is likely what occurred at the Kingsmills on Thursday night.

After all, they differ on many of their views.

Officially though, the pair are keeping what was discussed close to their chests.

A spokesman for the prime minister said no decisions had been taken on future meetings between the pair. Or on returning to the Cromarty Firth.

He said: “Discussions were held on a range of subjects.

“They were constructive and cordial.”

Editor's Picks