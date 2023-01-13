Rishi Sunak’s trip to Inverness caused scenes we’re not used to seeing in the Highland capital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight after Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon held an impromptu dinner at a city hotel.

The prime minister’s arrival at the upmarket Kingsmills Hotel sparked scenes we are not used to seeing in the Highland capital.

As sniffer dogs were spotted combing the area around the hotel, officers from Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland stood guard to ensure everything was under control.

Inside the hotel, staff scurried around the building preparing meals for the sizeable teams of the two leaders.

They ate “good, wholesome Scottish food with a modern twist” from the hotel’s a la carte menu. In case you were wondering.

Helicopters and marshmallows all in a night’s work

Tony Story, owner of the Kingsmills Hotel Group, said he was flattered to get the call asking to host a meeting between Sunak and Sturgeon.

And he believes it’s a good look for the Highlands as a whole.

Mr Story said: “From our side, it was a success. We were told by their teams it was a job very well done.

“It shows Inverness and the Highlands can host important get-togethers like this. Let’s hope the region can host even more high-profile events.”

The meeting followed an earlier visit by Sunak to coastguard workers in Inverness to discuss their search and rescue work.

He also spent time with the Muirtown Sea Scouts. Sunak toasted marshmallows while answering questions put to him by the group of 10 to 14-year-olds.

It was great to be in Inverness today meeting rescue services and hearing more about the life-saving work they do every day.



I also sat down with First Minister @NicolaSturgeon to discuss the challenges we jointly face and how best to deliver for communities across the UK.

Sea scout leader Barry McIlwraith said the kids were delighted with the chance to meet the prime minister.

He said: “We really appreciated him coming down and the kids really enjoyed it.

“A lot of the kids couldn’t quite believe it themselves, they were a bit starstruck.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They really shone and I’m very proud of them.”

What did Sunak and Sturgeon discuss in Inverness?

While Ms Sturgeon headed back to the Central Belt to lead crisis meetings about the state of the NHS, Mr Sunak’s Friday schedule was altogether different.

He spent the next morning at the Port of Cromarty Firth. While there he announced the green freeport decision that will have a huge impact on the Highlands.

Why that announcement did not also involve Nicola Sturgeon will leave it open to speculation that their relationship is not as rosy as Sunak’s tweet suggests.

But the fact that it even took place puts it a degree above the one the first minister enjoyed with Liz Truss.

Truss vowed to ignore Sturgeon and during her extremely short tenure as prime minister she managed to keep her word.

A robust exchange of views between the first minister and the new prime minister is likely what occurred at the Kingsmills on Thursday night.

After all, they differ on many of their views.

Officially though, the pair are keeping what was discussed close to their chests.

A spokesman for the prime minister said no decisions had been taken on future meetings between the pair. Or on returning to the Cromarty Firth.

He said: “Discussions were held on a range of subjects.

“They were constructive and cordial.”