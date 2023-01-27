Duo lead buyout of Aberdeenshire energy industry cleaning company and plan recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duo lead buyout of Aberdeenshire energy industry cleaning company and plan recruitment drive

By Kelly Wilson
January 27, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 7:07 am
Left to right: Simon Gibb and Mark Kelly of Sureclean. Image: Bold St Media
Left to right: Simon Gibb and Mark Kelly of Sureclean. Image: Bold St Media

Oldmeldrum-based energy industry cleaning company NRC UK has been bought over with bosses now planning to double its workforce.

New owners Mark Kelly and Simon Gibb have also made the decision to re-brand the firm back to its original name, Sureclean.

The buyout, for an undisclosed sum, from American-based US Ecology, has been hailed by its new managing director and co-owner Mr Kelly as a landmark in the company’s growth.

Simon Gibb, left,  and Mark Kelly aim to double the Sureclean headcount from 30 to 60 within the next year. Image: Bold St Media

It currently employs 30 people and will now begin an immediate hiring campaign to double its headcount within the first year.

Included in the deal is all of the assets of the former NRC Environmental Services UK, thought to include its 4.9-acre office and support services facility in Oldmeldrum, along with several international operating areas for the former business, including the UAE, Kurdistan and rental services.

Excluded from the purchase is NRC Wastewater Services (Liverpool).

‘Pivotal move’

Mr Kelly, who was formerly vice-president of international operations for NRC, said the reformation of Sureclean was a “pivotal move” in establishing the organisation as the UK’s leading environmental, industrial, and emergency oil spill response contractor.

Sureclean, which had its headquarters in Alness on the Cromarty Firth until 2020, was originally launched in 1995. It became NRC UK when it was sold to US Ecology in 2014. It employed 135 people at the time of the deal.

It carries out industrial cleaning for the oil and gas, petrochemical, renewable-energy, utility, civil engineering and construction sectors.

Mr Kelly said, “Today is the beginning of a new direction and phase for the business and team.

“We have both short and long-term growth plans that range from immediate carry over of NRC activities to longer term investment into clean energy innovations.”

Further growth opportunities

Mr Kelly becomes managing director while Mr Gibb, who has more than 30 years experience in the environmental services sector including his role as managing director of Augean North Sea Services, joins the board as executive chairman.

He said: “Between us we have more than 60 years’ of combined management experience in environmental best practices to ensure we are ready to help protect the planet with any industrial cleaning project or hazardous spill emergency.

“Our rebrand to Sureclean will combine existing synergies across our teams, service provision and specialisms which will ultimately ensure we have the platform to advance environmental and social sustainability.”

