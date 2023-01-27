Inverness school toilets closed due to repeated vandalism – is TikTok trend to blame?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness school toilets closed due to repeated vandalism – is TikTok trend to blame?

By Louise Glen
January 27, 2023, 8:09 pm
Inverness Royal Academy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Royal Academy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Non-binary and single gender toilets in a Highland school have been trashed by pupils – as part of a social media craze.

Highland Council confirmed loos in the school were closed due to vandalism, while Inverness Royal Academy’s rector wrote to pupils and parents to bring the behaviour under control.

Damage has included broken toilet paper dispensers, door locks, toilet seats, soap dispensers, damaged ceiling tiles, flooded toilets and broken doors.

Rector Nigel Engstrand believes social media craze on Tik Tok may be behind the vandalism.

He said: “We have some suspicion that – in part – this spate of antisocial behaviour might have originated in a viral Tik Tok meme that was circulating in the United States last year.

“The challenge encouraged students to damage school equipment and post footage on TikTok.

“Videos of vandalism in school toilets were circulating and racking up millions of views before being banned by Tik Tok.

“Similar behaviour has been experienced in other secondary schools both locally and in other areas of Scotland.”

Toilets on floors one, two and three closed

Pupils, fed up traipsing up and down stairs to find a working toilet, contacted their councillor to attend at the school to help resolve the issue.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, who represents pupils who live in his Inverness South ward, said: “I was notified by constituents, that toilets at the city’s largest population school have had to be closed off on the first, second and third floors and cordoned off because of repeated incidents of vandalism and antisocial behaviour by a small group of unruly pupils at the school.”

Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mr Macpherson continued: “This is particularly disappointing to hear and to witnesses in person today, while visiting the school.

“I was at the Inverness Royal Academy following an invitation from the head boy and heard girl to see first-hand, the cramped conditions that student diners at the academy have to contend with each lunchtime.”

“It’s not big – and it’s not clever – to vandalise the school your parents and carers contribute towards.”

The councillor said he was disappointed that footing the bill would of course fall onto hard working council taxpayers.

He added: “I will be calling on police and community councils to send out a strong message to parents and youths, of the huge financial costs that their unlawful and irresponsible acts of vandalism have caused.”

Staff are monitoring toilet use

In his letter to parents, Mr Engstrand said that as a result of the repeated vandalisms toilets have been closed “except the most centralised locations” so staff can more closely monitor.

“Just in the last week we had nine toilet seats, six toilet roll holders and four soap dispensers broken,” he said.

“Such behaviour also pulls staff away from our core purpose of providing the best education we can for your children.

“By no means do I think it is anything but a very small minority of young people who are responsible for this, but it will be clear to you that toilets being out of action has an impact on all pupils.”

Letter from Mr Engstrand, Rector which has gone out to all parents/carers today

Posted by Inverness Royal Academy on Thursday, 26 January 2023

 

He said pupils involved in the vandalism, when caught, would be excluded from school.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Some toilets at Inverness Royal Academy are currently closed pending repairs due to vandalism.

“Toilets are available to all pupils including non-designated and accessible toilets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

A group of 12 will take to the skies to help raise funds for an Inverness MS sufferer. Image: Shutterstock.
Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 4th June '19 Waterside Restaurant at The Glen Mhor Hotel, Inverness. Spaghetti Marinara.
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
CR0040865 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen For food and drink story based on Black Isle Bar serving some of the finest pizzas in Inverness - they are well-known for them, as well as their beer. Ryan Mackay head chef and Andy Simpson, of the Black Isle Bar photographed inside and outside with some of their produce. 27th January '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here's how Black Isle Bar creates its…
Tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…
The man was in the water near the mouth of the river.
Good Samaritan rescues man from River Ness after he was heard shouting for help
Inverness Airport Railway Station
Inverness Airport Railway Station: Your questions answered
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Trainee chef who slashed brother during cakes row given unpaid work
Nicola McAlley will be channeling Matthew Kelly when she hosts a charity Stars in Their Eyes night in Inverness.
Snap! Inverness channels Stars in Their Eyes for charity

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented