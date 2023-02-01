Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements

By Chloe Irvine
February 1, 2023, 4:46 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 5:39 pm
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights on a street in Inverness will be turned off amid weekend repairs. Image supplied by Google Maps

Traffic lights will be turned off on the A82 Kenneth Street and Tomnhurich Street junction in Inverness for safety repairs at the weekend.

On Sunday, the sequence of traffic signals at the junction will be amended.

These changes will begin at 8am and are expected to take just 15 minutes.

However, during this time, the traffic lights will be switched off with the site being managed by Bear Scotland’s operational staff who will answer any questions and monitor traffic.

‘Necessary to ensure safety’

Eddie Ross, BearScotland’s north-west representative said: “We have listened to feedback from members of the local community and observed and analysed the ways the junction has been used since improvements were made in 2021.

“In response to this, changing the sequence of the traffic signals is necessary to ensure the safety of all road users.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work at a quieter time to cause less disruption.

“Our team will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

To go with story by Garrett Stell. The Larder is offering free food and cooking classes to UHI Inverness students. Picture shows; Kelly Mackenzie stocking up The Larder. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons
Inverness Castle in Inverness
Plans for city centre loos to make way for 'green energy centre' to power…
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin' on Jane Godley's final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
Northern Meeting Park, Inverness.
Plans in for new Northern Meeting Park grandstand and pavilion
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The Eastgate Shopping Centre has been ruled out as a potential location for a new music venue in Inverness, it has emerged. Picture shows; The Ironworks and the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson/Jason Hedges/Michael McCosh Date; Unknown
The search for a new Ironworks is continuing - but it won't be in…
Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness 'serious assault' from…
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
1Sep14. Queensgate, Inverness. Pictured, traffic in Queengate, Inverness. Story.......pollution. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .01/09/14
Highland Council identifies its new active travel priorities - and Queensgate and Union Street…
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on a rural Highland road. Image: Police Scotland.
Cyclist 'seriously' injured during collision on rural Inverness-shire road

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented