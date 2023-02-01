Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic lights will be turned off on the A82 Kenneth Street and Tomnhurich Street junction in Inverness for safety repairs at the weekend.

On Sunday, the sequence of traffic signals at the junction will be amended.

These changes will begin at 8am and are expected to take just 15 minutes.

However, during this time, the traffic lights will be switched off with the site being managed by Bear Scotland’s operational staff who will answer any questions and monitor traffic.

‘Necessary to ensure safety’

Eddie Ross, BearScotland’s north-west representative said: “We have listened to feedback from members of the local community and observed and analysed the ways the junction has been used since improvements were made in 2021.

“In response to this, changing the sequence of the traffic signals is necessary to ensure the safety of all road users.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work at a quieter time to cause less disruption.

“Our team will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”