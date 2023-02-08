‘Where will we go to practice?’: Fears ice hockey will be frozen out during Inverness Ice Centre closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘Where will we go to practice?’: Fears ice hockey will be frozen out during Inverness Ice Centre closure

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 9:02 am
Concerns have been raised about the future of the ice rink in Inverness. Image: Shutterstock.
Concerns have been raised about the future of the ice rink in Inverness. Image: Shutterstock.

Concerns have been raised about the future of ice hockey in the Highlands during Inverness Ice Centre’s temporary closure.

The facility is due to close for three months from April 10 to help it save money with ice hockey players fearing the shutdown puts their sport at risk of being sidelined.

An ice hockey enthusiast – whose family and friends play the sport – said without a place to practice, she feared games and competitions would go by the wayside.

Last week, Inverness Ice Centre said it was being forced to close temporarily to help it manage its budget and remain open long-term.

Accusations of bias towards curling

Gordon Barron, the chief executive of Inverness Ice Centre said he was “bitterly disappointed” the ice rink has to close temporarily, citing financial pressures leaving bosses with no choice.

Speaking on behalf of ice hockey players, Anna Pelikan, whose husband travels from Skye to use the facility, said: “They have done this with no consideration with the ice hockey groups.

“The teams have an important tournament at the beginning of May and this closure, at this time, means they are left without ice to practice on.

Ice hockey is regularly played at the centre. Image: Inverness Ice Centre.

“The committee is very biased in its loyalties to the curling teams and ignore the fact the ice hockey teams are far more popular and draw much bigger crowds to the rink as well as depriving them of the best chance to win the Scotland-wide tournament as they did last year.”

Mrs Pelikan has claimed energy prices are an excuse for the closure, and everyone in the ice hockey world had been blindsided by the news.

She continued: “All we want is an extra three or four weeks and we could manage. This closure means team members will need to go to Elgin which will cost much more in fuel and time – and may mean the teams will not compete.”

‘Last thing we want to do is close’

Saying he understood how groups were feeling Mr Barron said: “The stark reality is that we either take three months pain now, for nine months gain – or, well, you can read between the lines.

“In reality at this time of year we have four days income from curling, and three days income from ice hockey. It is not sustainable.

“But when the curling season stops we have only three days of business – and with fuel cost predicted to rise from our £10,000 monthly fee to £30-40,000 we need to be prudent.”

He continued: “It is very difficult, we understand it, the last thing we want to do is close.

Inverness Ice Centre chairman Michael Green and chief executive  Gordon Barron. Image: Supplied.

“We have tried to give as much notice as possible to teams, so that they can find an alternative or manage their situation.

“When we open back up it will be for a straight run.

“We know we are community hub and a place to belong. But the impact of losing the ice rink altogether is unthinkable, that is why the committee made the decision.”

Mr Barron said that in future he hoped a naming sponsor would come forward to help generate extra income for the facility.

He said: “If we could find a business that wanted to have its name above the door then that may solve our problems.

“We have 70,000-plus users, that has to be attractive to someone in the community. And if it is, I would love to speak to them.”

