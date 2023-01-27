Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy bill that could rocket to £30,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy bill that could rocket to £30,000

By John Ross
January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 5:41 pm
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income

Inverness Ice Centre is stepping up efforts to diversify with events and festivals to prevent closure due to rising energy costs.

There have been warnings that some of Scotland’s 23 ice rinks will have to shut their doors because of huge increases in the price of keeping cold while households try to stay warm.

The charity that runs the Inverness venue is already paying £10,000-£12,000 a month on energy.

It says other similar-sized venues have bills of up to £30,000 a month and says it could not survive a similar rise.

Ice shut down to save money

It has already taken the “prudent but hard” decision to shut down the ice for three months from April 10 to July 1 to save money.

That also opens up opportunities to attract more events, including music gigs and other sporting competitions, to generate extra income.

“We close for three months to make sure we open nine months”, says chairman Michael Green.

“If we didn’t close for three months we would be closed for 12 months.”

Singer songwriter Callum Beattie will stage a gig at the ice centre on June 3.

The charity hopes it can host more music events in future, including gigs that would normally be held in The Ironworks which closes next month.

Ice sports will remain the centre’s core business

It will also again host gin and whisky festivals this year, along with darts and boxing events which all attract hundreds of people.

It is looking to stream these events globally, while also increasing footfall by developing its bar overlooking the ice into a sports bar.

In addition, it is also offering a sponsor the chance to have naming rights on the arena.

Earlier this month, Inverness Ice Centre Ltd announced that it planned to continue to provide all its traditional ice activities while seeking to attract a new group of visitors.

Mr Green said the ‘hybrid’ model is needed to avoid closure.

“Ice rinks across Scotland will close due to energy costs. We’ve been innovative and creative to develop the community hub and events arena which will get us through this and ensure long-term viability.

“Others will not be so fortunate. Nobody is safe, there’s going to be casualties.”

Ice sports remains core business

CEO Gordon Barron said the centre has looked to evolve since the pandemic.

“We’ve been thinking long and hard since lockdown about the need to look at other income generating streams to be viable going forward.

“Our core business is ice sports and to protect the ice sports we’re expanding these other things.”

He said there has been strong interest from bands keen to use the ice centre, which has a capacity of 1,600, as a future venue.

He added: “We’ve a very attractive proposition to offer a name sponsor.”

This year’s off-ice programme will start with Strictly Inverness, in partnership with Highland Hospice from May 10-13.

That will be followed in the following weekend by professional and then amateur boxing events.

A pro darts event will be followed by the Callum Beattie gig, the Ness Gin Festival and the Inverness Whisky Festival.

Chairman Michael Green and CEO Gordon Barron.

Mike Ferguson, chairman of the Scottish Ice Rinks Association, said the situation facing rinks is “pretty dire”.

His facility at Forfar Ice Sports has seen gas bills rise from £1,900 a month to £14,000, helped only by £2,500 government support

“We’ve had to pass some of that increased cost to the customers, who will just stop playing sport. It’s a leisure activity at the end of the day.

“I can’t over-emphasise how severe the situation is. Ice rinks will close, there is no doubt about that.

“All over Scotland there is pressure on facilities as they are so utility intensive. Running a plant to maintain the ice is very expensive.

Planning with trepidation

“Rinks are planning for next season with trepidation and trying to get through as best they can.”

He said many centres are looking into ways of saving money and he praised Inverness for its actions.

“Inverness decided to turn off the ice and utilise the business in other ways with more commercial events.

“Many more places will have to look at doing something similar.”

