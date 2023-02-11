Inverness businesses overwhelmed with support after family tragedies in Turkey and Syria earthquake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness business owner has recalled the painful moment he was told of a dear friend’s death during the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.

The disaster has ruined parts of the countries with more than 23,000 people dead and an estimated five million more injured or displaced.

It occurred just after 4am on Monday, when residents across the affected area would have been asleep.

Cities have been levelled, and people remain trapped under fallen rubble, with emergency response teams searching for survivors.

Loss felt in the Highlands

Mustafa Calisir, the owner of the Turkish restaurant Aspendos, was devastated to find out his hometown of Malatya was severely damaged.

Having moved from Turkey to Inverness, he knows many of the people and his relatives living there.

Mr Calisir became emotional as he talked about the moment he was informed that one of his good friends, Omer, had passed away as well as his cousin’s 22-year-old son.

He personally knows 13 people who have lost their lives and many more who are affected as their homes remain unsafe to return.

He said “I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t say anything because you have lost your friend and there is nothing left over there I was so so so sad.

“I couldn’t bring myself to open the restaurant after hearing the news, it was so horrible.”

Hearing the news of the devastation to his hometown, Mr Calisir knew he had to do something to help.

He and the duty manager of the Royal Highland Hotel, Ismail Dogan, also from Turkey, decided to collect essentials to send over to the main relief centre in Istanbul.

For the last few days, people have been coming into the restaurant on Queensgate in the city centre to drop off items including blankets, clothing, sleeping bags and medical supplies.

Lucy Roxburgh from Inverness donated new clothing she had just bought after a fellow mum pointed to the collection drive.

She said she wanted to help the people affected in any way she could and did not hesitate to go out and buy supplies to send to Turkey.

She also said it was great to see the Turkish community rallying together and collecting supplies to send.

Mr Dogan’s hometown of Sivas was less affected by the earthquake, however, he worked regularly in cities which were hit and knew seven people who were injured or died.

He said that resources are limited in Turkey and so anything he could do to help was worth it adding that unfortunately the country’s “future looks very dark”.

The plan is for supplies to be taken via truck to a large centre in Glasgow ready for the two-day journey and distributed by Afad – the agency responsible for disaster relief in Turkey.

Mr Calisir added: “I got a lot of stuff from people, thank you so much.

“I never knew it was going to be like this and I’m so proud. I cannot explain. People are still bringing items and I have so much stuff here. People are just lovely. God bless them.”

Inverness supports Turkey and Syria

Another business helping those affected is Salt N Fire where manager Lara Alsayed, from Aleppo, plans to donate the profits this coming Saturday and Sunday.

The money which is raised will be sent to people Mrs Alsayed knows back in Syria who are coordinating relief for the thousands who are scared to return to their homes.

She says any money will go to a pharmacist in her hometown who will supply free medicine, first aid and women’s products.

Mrs Alsayed recalls the struggles the Syrian people have already faced including a decades-long war and now an earthquake.

She was there in November of last year and saw how desperate people are after years of fighting saying “it was really really emotional”.

As the disaster happened early in the morning and during the region’s winter, people were forced to run from their beds into the freezing streets to go to safety.

While people across Turkey and Syria begin to piece together their lives, many remain still trapped waiting for rescue.

The determination to help by people like Mustafa Calisir, Ismail Dogan and Lara Alsayed shows the power of community even from hundreds of miles away.

Donations to Aspendos can be made when the restaurant opens from 5pm, and if you wish to drop off during the day you can from 12.30pm.