Inverness businesses overwhelmed with support after family tragedies in Turkey and Syria earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness businesses overwhelmed with support after family tragedies in Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Ross Hempseed
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Mustafa Calisir, pictured left, and Ismail Dogan with items generously donated by people for those struggling in Turkey. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Mustafa Calisir, pictured left, and Ismail Dogan with items generously donated by people for those struggling in Turkey. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

An Inverness business owner has recalled the painful moment he was told of a dear friend’s death during the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.

The disaster has ruined parts of the countries with more than 23,000 people dead and an estimated five million more injured or displaced.

It occurred just after 4am on Monday, when residents across the affected area would have been asleep.

Cities have been levelled, and people remain trapped under fallen rubble, with emergency response teams searching for survivors.

Loss felt in the Highlands

Mustafa Calisir, the owner of the Turkish restaurant Aspendos, was devastated to find out his hometown of Malatya was severely damaged.

Having moved from Turkey to Inverness, he knows many of the people and his relatives living there.

Mr Calisir became emotional as he talked about the moment he was informed that one of his good friends, Omer, had passed away as well as his cousin’s 22-year-old son.

He personally knows 13 people who have lost their lives and many more who are affected as their homes remain unsafe to return.

He said “I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t say anything because you have lost your friend and there is nothing left over there I was so so so sad.

“I couldn’t bring myself to open the restaurant after hearing the news, it was so horrible.”

Mr Calisir has opened his restaurant to people to drop off items to be sent to Turkey, Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Hearing the news of the devastation to his hometown, Mr Calisir knew he had to do something to help.

He and the duty manager of the Royal Highland Hotel, Ismail Dogan, also from Turkey, decided to collect essentials to send over to the main relief centre in Istanbul.

For the last few days, people have been coming into the restaurant on Queensgate in the city centre to drop off items including blankets, clothing, sleeping bags and medical supplies.

Lucy Roxburgh from Inverness donated new clothing she had just bought after a fellow mum pointed to the collection drive.

She said she wanted to help the people affected in any way she could and did not hesitate to go out and buy supplies to send to Turkey.

She also said it was great to see the Turkish community rallying together and collecting supplies to send.

Items donated include blankets, clothing, sleeping bags and medical supplies. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Mr Dogan’s hometown of Sivas was less affected by the earthquake, however, he worked regularly in cities which were hit and knew seven people who were injured or died.

He said that resources are limited in Turkey and so anything he could do to help was worth it adding that unfortunately the country’s “future looks very dark”.

The plan is for supplies to be taken via truck to a large centre in Glasgow ready for the two-day journey and distributed by Afad – the agency responsible for disaster relief in Turkey.

Mr Calisir added: “I got a lot of stuff from people, thank you so much.

“I never knew it was going to be like this and I’m so proud. I cannot explain. People are still bringing items and I have so much stuff here. People are just lovely. God bless them.”

Inverness supports Turkey and Syria

Another business helping those affected is Salt N Fire where manager Lara Alsayed, from Aleppo, plans to donate the profits this coming Saturday and Sunday.

The money which is raised will be sent to people Mrs Alsayed knows back in Syria who are coordinating relief for the thousands who are scared to return to their homes.

She says any money will go to a pharmacist in her hometown who will supply free medicine, first aid and women’s products.

Lara Alsayed, manager of Salt N Fire in the Victorian Market will send money to help people in her hometown of Aleppo, Syria. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mrs Alsayed recalls the struggles the Syrian people have already faced including a decades-long war and now an earthquake.

She was there in November of last year and saw how desperate people are after years of fighting saying “it was really really emotional”.

As the disaster happened early in the morning and during the region’s winter, people were forced to run from their beds into the freezing streets to go to safety.

While people across Turkey and Syria begin to piece together their lives, many remain still trapped waiting for rescue.

The determination to help by people like Mustafa Calisir, Ismail Dogan and Lara Alsayed shows the power of community even from hundreds of miles away.

Donations to Aspendos can be made when the restaurant opens from 5pm, and if you wish to drop off during the day you can from 12.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Man who took car and drove it off the road had no licence
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
To go with story by Megan Avolio. THREE men were involved in a ?650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded 'stash sites' in the Scottish Highlands. Picture shows; Alasdair Finlayson, 26. -. SpinDrift Date; Unknown
Former footballer was in charge of major drug dealing operation in the Highlands
Tomasz Sawicki appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man disqualified after listening to music while drinking beer in his car
Highlands and Islands Media Awards winners received their prizes at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball Image Alison White
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.07.2022 URN: CR0036861 F&D story based on pie producer, Aussie Pies, which is run by Bradley Collins. Pies chicken and mushroom Kangaroo and ale Chicken and Satay Vegetarian Halloumi and vegetable Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Grab a piece of the pie: 7 businesses selling top-class pies in Inverness
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
The crumbling A82 road with all its potholes between Inverness and Urquhart Castle.
Highland Council sets aside £950,000 to fix Inverness roads - but it's a drop…
Inverness Northern Meeting Park.
Northern Meeting Park pavilion gets green light in 'big step forward for Inverness'

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented