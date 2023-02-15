Inverness and Loch Ness heat of the Highland Shortbread Showdown to kick off this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten tourism businesses from the Inveress and Loch Ness area will compete to create the best shortbread.

The Inverness and Loch Ness heat of the Highland Shortbread Showdown takes place at the Food Hall in Victorian Market this weekend.

Entries include Downright Gabbler, Coul House Hotel, Whitebridge Hotel, Highland Experiences, Blaeberry House, Cafe Ness By the Cathedral, Mountain Tours Scotland, Velocity Cafe, Highland Security and Cabot Highlands.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to taste the shortbread and make a decision on which they think is the most delicious.

Attendees will also get to enjoy a treasure hunt, the chance for children to design their own shortbread, and live music from Calum MacPhail and Sean Cousins.

‘Set for a fantastic event’

Emma Harrison, destination development manager at Visit Inverness Loch Ness said: “We are delighted that so many local tourism businesses have put themselves forward in the Highland Shortbread Showdown.

“Everything is set for a fantastic event on Saturday and who better to judge our local shortbread entries than the public.

“I would encourage everyone to come down and show their support and vote for their favourite shortbread biscuit.”

Those who win first, second and third place in the competition will go forward to the final which will be held at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

These finalists will then go up against the best bakers in Moray, the Cairngorms, Nairn, Caithness, Sutherland, Lochaber, Skye and Lochalsh.

Judges of the grand final are well-known Highland bakers Kirsten Gilmour, Jeni Iannetta, Craig Wilson, Steven Traill and Andrew Mackay.

A recipe book of all the shortbread recipes entered into the showdown will be on sale at the final event at Inverness Cathedral to raise funds for the Highland Hospice.

The Inverness and Loch Ness heat will take place from 10am-3pm on Saturday where funds are also being raised for the Highland Hospice with sunflowers for sale.