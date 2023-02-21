Campaign launched to save Inverness community food sheds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Campaign launched to save Inverness community food sheds

By Louise Glen
February 21, 2023, 3:39 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 4:24 pm
A campaign has been launched to save community food sheds in Inverness after they were hit by mould.

Community activist Suzy Reid, who runs the Community Food Pantry on Druid Road, has announced the closure of the two sheds due to damp and mould making them unsuitable.

Ms Reid had thought about saving up for new sheds herself, but her supporters asked her to start an online fundraising campaign instead.

Already she has surpassed £650.

She said: “I set up some sheds in my garden in March 2022 filled with food essentials in hope to help folk in the community who found themselves in need of a helping hand.

“Unfortunately over the months the wee sheds I was using are no longer suitable to store foods in due to weather damage.

“And with all the bad weather Highlands have had recently they are now on their last legs and I may be forced to close very soon.

“I’m hoping to raise as much as I can for a bigger and more suitable shed.”

The sheds are based in Ms Reid’s garden, and she gets no support from agencies to run the project. Instead she runs two popular events in her garden during Halloween and Christmas, and sells sweets to support her efforts.

People who use the food are asked to help themselves to what they need, and the food is restocked so that there is plenty for everyone who needs it in the community.

‘Out of the blue’

Before she set up the fundraising campaign, Ms Reid told her followers on social media she would have to close for a few months, after she noticed damage.

She wrote: “I know this is a bit out of the blue but I will be closing food sheds in next few weeks or sooner.

“Water is managing to get in which has resulted in mould in two of the sheds.

“Unfortunately they are no longer suitable for storing food in them. I’m not able to get the funds together for a new shed, just now so until I do the sheds will close for a few months.

“I’m saving up at the moment to get the one big shed but this will take time as the costs are high but I’m confident that I will be back open later this year.”

Supporters of the campaign were keen to keep the sheds open.

One anonymous donor said: “Hope this helps to keep the community shed going, thank you for all you are doing for the community.”

 

