Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series

Britain’s most remote hotel in the Highlands has been brought to a wide audience in a new documentary series in the vast Sutherland landscape.

Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is among a host of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4’s World’s Most Secret Hotels series.

It features alongside some of the world’s other most hidden destinations; including in Cambodia, Italy, New York, Lapland in Finland, and The Netherlands.

The Highland hotel features on episode four of the television series, which debuted last month.

The 47-minute episode showcases properties in Uruguay, Sweden, Oman and the Netherlands as well as highlighting the rustic landscape surrounding Garvault House.

Speaking on the programme, Adrian Aderyn, who runs the hotel with his wife Eva, said: “Early on, we realised that we weren’t going to run a normal star hotel. As well as the sense of uniqueness as being the most remote hotel, we also felt a need to make it a unique experience for people coming here.”

Garvault House takes centre stage

Run by archaeologists Mr and Mrs Aderyn, Garvault House is the perfect getaway for someone wishing to get off the beaten track and live off-grid.

It offers uninterrupted views over the lochs and the hills from the tranquil setting of the Highland’s vast countryside, as well as a unique accommodation experience for every guest.

Situated 45 miles from the nearest town of Thurso, the Sutherland hotel is surrounded by the remnants of Stone Age huts and an Iron Age hill fort.

Powered by solar panels, guests can enjoy a break from modern living, by embracing nature by the open fire, browse the hotel’s cosy library, enjoy an evening of traditional board games or play chess or piano in the drawing room.

You can catch up on episodes of the series online and on demand.