Home News Inverness

Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints for their own walls

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2023, 2:10 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 5:56 pm
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness-shire bridge is attracting a huge amount of positive attention after a graffiti artist has painted “glorious” intricate designs on it.

Reminiscent of Banksy, the graffiti is thoughtful and delicate – with one woman even making her own prints of it to hang on her wall.

Difficult to describe, some have said it is “modern Celtic” and others “punk” art.

Some of the people who have seen the graffiti claim it would have cost about £50 in spray paint – while the nearby The Gathering Place works of art in Inverness cost around £800,000.

They say they know what art works are of best value to the community.

The graffiti is at the bridge in Daviot, just off the A9 Perth road. It is hidden slightly from view as it is on the lower part of the bridge.

The graffiti is fairly difficult to see from the road. Image: Lisa Donnelly/ Facebook.

Lisa Donnelly, from Inverness, only noticed the graffiti yesterday, and shared pictures of it online.

She told The P&J she was keen for the pictures to be shared to make sure the paintings were protected.

She said: “I just noticed them yesterday, absolutely beautiful.

“Had to park car and climb down to get photos that did it justice. Nicer than anything the council has done in my opinion.

“Thank you whoever is responsible this is a work of art.

“Let’s try to save this by making it a landmark, go and get your photo taken beside it, post it on social media.”

Should the artwork be protected?

There appears to be six or seven different designs.

She continued: “Let’s share photos of it so they don’t remove it. ”

She also warned anyone trying to get down to see it to “take care climbing down as it is quite steep”.

The graffiti is in vibrant colours. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

On Facebook, one woman said she wished the graffiti could be continued all the way along the bridge walls.

Another woman said: “What a talented artist, these are just stunning.”

Someone joked: “A genuine original by ‘River Banksy'”, in reference to the numbers of times Inverness art works have been defaced in the city centre.

One man asked if the graffiti artist should be commissioned to paint The Gathering Place in Inverness.

Another man commented: “Rather than the Highland Council spaffing £50k on that eyesore ‘art’ on the wall at the underpass at the Eastgate, they should be giving the money to talented artists like this one to brighten up the place.”

In pictures: A9 underpass graffiti

The artworks extend to the side of the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The graffiti has been painted on an A9 bridge near to the River Nairn. Image: Lisa Donnelly/ Facebook.
The colours and depth of field are incredible. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Any one driving on the A9 would not be aware of the works of art below. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Each of the pieces are of different colours but of a similar form. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
There would have been a lot of time and planning for the works of art. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

