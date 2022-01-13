Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vandalism is being removed from The Gathering Place in Inverness – at the public’s expense

By Louise Glen
January 13, 2022, 12:55 pm
The Gathering Place on the River Ness has been a magnet for vandalism since its grand opening in October.
Obscene vandalism is finally being removed from a controversial piece of public art in Inverness.

Workers are on site today, on the banks of the River Ness, to remove graffiti from The Gathering Place.

As previously revealed by the Press and Journal, the cost of removing the vandalism was to be met by taxpayers.

In a statement Highland Council called the situation a “total waste of taxpayers’ money”.

The graffiti was first seen in October and November 2021 by members of the public.

Due to high levels of water in the River Ness, Highland Council said attempts to previously remove the graffiti had to be abandoned.

The Gathering Place is a pier-like structure that curves into the River Ness, taking visitors out into the flow of the water.

The artwork has fallen foul of vandals numerous times since it was opened in October 2021.

The structure forms part of Highland Council’s £758,350 River Connections Public Art Programme.

The Gathering Place in Inverness. Picture by Highland Council.

Since it opened there have been a number of obscene comments written along the sides and towards the end of the artwork.

‘Total waste of taxpayers money’

A Highland council spokeswoman said: “Graffiti, while not only criminal, is a total waste of taxpayers’ money and diverts resources from council works and services.

“If anyone witnesses vandalism please report vandals to Police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The council has arranged for the removal of the graffiti with specialist local contractors.

The Gathering Place is sealed off to the public as work to remove vandalism gets underway. PIC: Malcolm Maccallum.

“Due to river levels, attempts to remove the latest graffiti had to be curtailed noting the need to maintain the health and safety of the operatives and the need to maintain the highest standards of care to the natural environment of the river.

“Removal has recommenced as soon as was safe and practical to do so.”

At the time it was launched Highland Council said it would offer people a place to meet up and enjoy some “normality” after the pandemic.

