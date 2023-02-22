Kevin Hanratty rejoins Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Hanratty has rejoined Breedon Highland League side Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has returned to North Lodge Park for his second spell, having spent six months there between July 2021 and January 2022.

He then moved on to a short-term loan at League 2 side Elgin City – where he made three appearances – before spending the first of the 2022-23 season at Forfar Athletic.

Hanratty is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2024.