Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash in Inverness

A Highland village has said it is “devastated and heartbroken” following the death of a five-year-old boy after a car crash on Monday morning.

Naming the boy as Theo – saying he was a natural and smiling child with a word of hello for all – villagers in Ardersier have set up a fundraising page to pay for his funeral.

They want to give him “the most magical send off” after he died on Tuesday in hospital in Glasgow.

The fundraising is being done with the “consent and blessing” of the boy’s family.

Theo, a six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were injured in the crash on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road, near Inverness Airport, on Monday at 9.05am.

He was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a critical condition, but police confirmed he died on Tuesday.

The community hope to raise £4,000.

A statement on the fundraising page, written by Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, said: “The community in Ardersier has been left devastated and heartbroken after the loss of Theo who was 5 years old following a RTC.

“As a community we would like to stand in the gap and support his family by giving Theo the most magical send off we can.

“With the consent and blessing of the family, we have started a gofund me page.”

The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, at the junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport.

The fundraising page continued: “If you had the privilege of meeting Theo or interacting with him, then you’ll understand what I mean by saying he was a natural loving, kind, warm and loveable boy”.

‘Natural smiler’

“If you walked past and he was playing outside the garden, you’d be guaranteed to get a wave and a little interrogation of where you’re going, what you’re up to, followed of course by what he was doing or what he’s been up to.

“Theo was a natural smiler, you would hear ‘hello, how are you’ before you saw him.

“The street is going to miss him, the village is going to miss him and I know his friends at nursery and his family are going to miss him.

“Theo, we are really going to miss seeing your face around, Rest In Perfect peace smiler.”

To make a donation visit the fundraising page by following this link.