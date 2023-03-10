Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash in Inverness

By Louise Glen
March 10, 2023, 6:31 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 6:58 pm
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.

A Highland village has said it is “devastated and heartbroken” following the death of a five-year-old boy after a car crash on Monday morning.

Naming the boy as Theo – saying he was a natural and smiling child with a word of hello for all – villagers in Ardersier have set up a fundraising page to pay for his funeral.

They want to give him “the most magical send off” after he died on Tuesday in hospital in Glasgow.

The fundraising is being done with the “consent and blessing” of the boy’s family.

Theo, a six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were injured in the crash on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road, near Inverness Airport, on Monday at 9.05am.

He was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a critical condition, but police confirmed he died on Tuesday.

The community hope to raise £4,000.

A statement on the fundraising page, written by Mya Chemonges-Murzynowska, said: “The community in Ardersier has been left devastated and heartbroken after the loss of Theo who was 5 years old following a RTC.

“As a community we would like to stand in the gap and support his family by giving Theo the most magical send off we can.

Ardersier from the Black Isle

“With the consent and blessing of the family, we have started a gofund me page.”

The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, at the junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport.

The fundraising page continued: “If you had the privilege of meeting Theo or interacting with him, then you’ll understand  what I mean by saying he was a natural loving, kind, warm and loveable boy”.

‘Natural smiler’

“If you walked past and he was playing outside the garden, you’d be guaranteed to get a wave and a little interrogation of where you’re going, what you’re up to, followed of course by what he was doing or what he’s been up to.

“Theo was a natural smiler, you would hear ‘hello, how are you’ before you saw him.

“The street is going to miss him, the village is going to miss him and I know his friends at nursery and his family are going to miss him.

“Theo, we are really going to miss seeing your face around, Rest In Perfect peace smiler.”

To make a donation visit the fundraising page by following this link.

