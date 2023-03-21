A96 reopen following two-car crash near Inverness Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-car crash near Inverness Airport blocked the A96 Inverness to Nairn both directions this morning.

The incident occurred around 8am, to the east of the Tornagrain roundabout.

Both directions were blocked for around an hour as officers directed traffic around.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 we were called to a report of a two car crash on the A96 near the B9006 junction, Inverness.

“Officers are at the scene.”

The road has since reopened to traffic.

CLEAR✅ ⌚ 09:11#A96 Drumine – Inverness Airport The carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier collision@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 21, 2023