One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after 40 years

When it comes to shinty broadcasting there are three words that spring readily to mind – Hugh Dan MacLennan.

The commentator and BBC’s Voice of Shinty since 1990 is also an author and authority on the sport’s history, as well as a former player.

He is also known to football, rugby and curling fans who follow coverage in Gaelic.

Hugh Dan is hanging up his microphone this year, but not before a Final Fling.

To mark his retirement from sports broadcasting, a special performance will be held at Eden Curt Theatre in Inverness when he will discuss his extensive career.

Final date significant for many reasons

‘Hugh Dan’s Highland Fling’ is on September 15, the evening before the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final in Inverness.

The show will be hosted by BBC Scotland’s Gary Innes.

Gary has worked as co-commentator with Hugh Dan for a number of years on the television coverage of shinty’s showpiece occasion.

He has also collaborated with Hugh Dan on numerous stage performances. These include ‘Shinty’s Heroes’ and ‘Lochaber Gold’, celebrating various aspects of the sport’s place in Highland communities.

The 2023 cup final, to be played at Bught Park on September 16, will be significant for a number of reasons.

It marks 100 years since the first Camanachd final played at the venue. It also coincides with the 40th anniversary of Hugh Dan’s first Camanachd final in 1983.

It will be one if the last big matches to take place at the Bught, with a multi-million pound project to create a new shinty exhibition space and stand renovation set to start soon afterwards.

Gary said: “The happy coincidence of the various strands involved in the cup final and Hugh Dan’s retirement offer us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the events of the past 40 years.

“It will give us the chance to hear from some of the legendary figures he has worked with.”

Among those also taking part in the event are BBC Radio Scotland’s Iain Anderson, ‘Ceilidh King’ Fergie MacDonald and piping legend Duncan MacGillivray of Calrossie.

“We also have a line-up of award-winning musicians set to perform who have worked with both of us on various projects over the years”, said Gary.

Native Gaelic speaker

Hugh Dan was born in Caol, Lochaber, on the same street as football legend Duncan Shearer.

A native Gaelic speaker, he worked at Millburn Academy in Inverness on qualifying as a Gaelic teacher.

It was at Millburn he met the late John Willie Campbell, former president of the Camanachd Association, and a renowned broadcaster and writer.

He began helping with match reports and eventually took over when Mr Campbell retired in 1990.

Hugh Dan’s first Camanachd Cup final came before, in 1983, when he worked alongside the legendary David Francey.

“There are a lot of nice, neat historical reasons for calling it a day this year”, said Hugh Dan.

“Plus, my own health over the last few years has not been easy. I need to look after myself and my wife, who has also had a difficult time.

“All good things come to an end and it is an appropriate coincidence of events this September which gives us a great chance to bring as many people as possible who have helped me throughout the years to have a bit of fun.

“There’s plenty of reminiscing and crack going to be on offer given the line-up Gary is pulling together.”

Hugh Dan has written books on shinty and has a PhD on the history of Highland customs and traditions, including shinty.

An expanding working environment

He has also been at the forefront of the expansion of Gaelic sports broadcasting.

“Throughout the 40-year career I’ve been lucky to be in an expanding working environment and it’s through Gaelic.

“When BBC ALBA was launched I was asked to do things like rugby. At the time it was a very bold move by ALBA to spot the opportunity to increase the audience and it’s continued to expand.

“There are career pathways now that I could not have dreamed of when I started.”

Highlights of a four-decade career include attending the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, flying out the night after the Camanachd Cup Final and travelling back the day before the shinty/hurling international.

But his all-time favourite moment was when Gordon Macintyre, uncle of golfer Robert, scored the winning goal for Oban Camanachd in the cup final in 1996, just over a year after losing an eye while playing.

“I was about 15-20ft away when he lost his eye. I’ll never forget it.

“I went to see him on the Monday and he told me he would come back. But it was a complete fairy tale for him to then win the cup and score the winning goal.”

Hugh Dan will continue with his sports reporting and commentary work on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and BBC ALBA. He will also be on the Scottish Rugby Union’s Super6 series.

Books still to write

After September, his plans including completing two books – one on the now uninhabited island of Scarp, where his mother was born.

The other is on John ‘Kaid’ MacLean, the referee for the first shinty/hurling international between Scotland and Ireland in 1924.

Tickets for ‘Hugh Dan’s Highland Fling’ are now on sale.

