Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council slammed for funding west end ‘pet project’ over saving libraries in poorer areas

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said cash for Holburn West Church "pet project" could have been used elsewhere.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said the decision to close six Aberdeen libraries was a "throw in the face". Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said the decision to close six Aberdeen libraries was a "throw in the face". Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen councillor has questioned the local authority’s decision to award £250,000 to the Holburn West Church project instead of saving six libraries.

Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside libraries will all close their doors for good by the end of the week.

The move will save the council £280,000.

All of the closures were approved when the local authority set its budget back on March 1.

The six Aberdeen libraries due to close by the end of the week. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Faced with a £47 million financial black hole, officers had suggested a number of cuts including the proposed closures.

They blamed a reduction in visitor numbers and an increase in virtual usage as reasons for the move.

However, at the same meeting, a £250,000 grant was awarded to the Great Western Community Trust.

The cash will go towards its project to transform the Holburn West Church into a community centre.

What did councillor Mrs Stewart say?

But Independent councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart questioned if the money could have been taken from the “pet project” and used to save the libraries instead.

She said: “How can we close six libraries and yet put £250,000 into a new project?

“It doesn’t really seem fair that we’re taking away six libraries.

“For the working man, that’s their university and always has been.”

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said it didn't seem "fair" to close the six libraries. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said it didn’t seem “fair” to close the six libraries. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

Her comment was met with applause from city residents who decided to watch proceedings from the public gallery.

She added: “It does seem to throw in the face of warm spaces, for people to go to learn, to socialise and to educate themselves.”

Library closures ‘really ignited’ Aberdeen residents

Mrs Stewart said the closure of libraries had “really ignited” the public, as shown by protests and petitions set up by residents.

“Britain is in crisis, but Aberdeen is in a bigger crisis,” she said.

Protesters outside Marischal Square against the library closures. Image: DC Thomson

“We’re closing things that people who don’t have employment or are past employment, or retired, need to go to.

“What are we going to do to help these people and their mental health?”

“Whilst it’s good to offer a home service, everybody knows that your quality of life is about interaction with other people.”

Concern about potential library ‘hubs’ at schools

Mrs Stewart also said she was “very concerned” about the potential move of libraries to new “hubs” at schools.

But chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard assured Mrs Stewart that if the move were to happen, public entry to libraries would be secure ensuring all users can enjoy the facilities safely.

She also revealed that a 21st century library model will be considered by the council at a later date, focusing on modernising the city’s library service.

Council ‘wrong’ to close libraries ahead of review

However, Labour councillor Jennifer Bonsell believes the closures are premature.

She said it was “wrong” to close the libraries now ahead of the upcoming service review.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ms Bonsell also noted that youngsters who had previously spoken in the chamber ahead of a city centre masterplan meeting said they wanted to see more places for young people to enjoy.

She then questioned why the council decided to close the six libraries, and Bucksburn pool and cease funding to Sistema.

‘Open our minds and not close libraries’

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald told the chamber she attended the protest outside Marischal College on Saturday.

She said it was “heartening” to see residents come out fighting for their facilities.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald praised residents for fighting against the library closures. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald praised residents for fighting against the library closures. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Ms Macdonald mentioned one “passionate” young lad she had spoken to on the day, who told her he was there on behalf of all six libraries.

She went on to say that libraries are “more than books” and explained that they are a safe space for many.

Meanwhile councillor Marie Boulton urged the chamber to “open our minds and not close libraries” after describing the facilities as “free treats” that help to spark imaginations.

What happened at the meeting?

The SNP and Lib Dem partnership backed its approved budget and called for the closures to continue.

However, the Conservatives and Labour put forward an alternative solution.

Following a close vote, the decision to press ahead with the closures received 24 votes to 21.

The faces behind the places: The Aberdonians I met in a week working from six libraries being shut

The future of Aberdeen

