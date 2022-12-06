Councillors urged to back £7m Bught Park transformation that could see the popularity of shinty boom in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major upgrade at Inverness’s Bught Park that will include a new pavilion and a shinty museum has been recommended for approval by Highland planners.

It is hoped the £7.1m project will increase the uptake in shinty at all age levels – similar to what rugby has experienced since the completion of nearby Canal Park.

Highland Council’s south planning committee will decide its fate at a meeting on December 13.

With no objections lodged so far, it seems very likely that it will get the green light.

What will the project involve?

In short, the plan is to redevelop the Bught Park stadium complex.

That will involve building a new two-storey pavilion and refurbishing the existing changing rooms and grandstand.

The existing changing rooms are in a poor condition.

Within the new pavilion will be a shinty museum, celebrating the sport’s heritage.

According to the council’s own design statement, this work will make a “significant difference” to footballers and shinty players that regularly play there.

The statement continues: “The Bught Park is a hugely important resource within the city of Inverness.

“The new pavilion will celebrate the traditional sport of shinty. It will provide a fitting home, documenting and highlighting its long history.

“One only has to look at the increase in uptake of rugby at all levels after the completion of Canal Park to see how the improved facilities at the Bught will hopefully have a similar effect on shinty.”

The large project area also extends to the south-east of Torvean Avenue, to include the car park and open space beside Bught Road.

Cutting down and replanting trees

Six trees will need to be felled to complete the work.

However, two of these trees would need to be taken down regardless of whether or not the Bught Park project goes ahead.

The statement adds: “It is unfortunate that several mature trees will have to be

removed to facilitate the new changing rooms.

“We believe in this case that the benefits will outweigh the disadvantages.”

New trees will be planted to replace the ones being cut down if the plan is approved.

What else is happening?

The investment is part of the Inverness zero carbon cultural regeneration project.

Inverness has secured nearly £20m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund for three projects in the city.

The projects aim to drive the environmental, cultural and economic regeneration of Inverness, while contributing to net zero targets.

In addition to Bught Park, the council is leading a £5.2m investment in the Northern Meeting Park, the largest area of green space in Inverness.

The council plans to refurbish the B-listed historic grandstand and create a new pavilion and function room.

Both the park developments will also utilise environmentally-friendly ground source heating.

The third prong of the Inverness projects is a new net zero carbon heat solution in Castle Street.