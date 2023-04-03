Two 15-year-olds charged after alleged break-in at Inverness school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged following an alleged break in at Inverness Royal Academy.

Officers were called to reports of an incident on Culduthel Road in Inverness on Sunday at around 7.10am.

Police were seen in attendance at the Inverness Royal Academy.

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and youth justice management service.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 7.10am on Sunday April 2, to a report of a break-in at a premises on Culduthel Road, Inverness.

“Officers attended and two 15-year-old male youths were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and youth justice management service.”