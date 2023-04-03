Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four years in the making: Traffic management changes at Armadale Pier are now complete

The project aims to improve traffic management flows to make the pier safer for motorists and pedestrians.

By Shannon Morrison
The SCC and CMAL have announced the re-opening of Armadale Pier and it's new Stagecoach stance.
Image by Paddy McKay, Skyelark Date; 03/04/2023

The project to undertake traffic management changes at Armadale Pier is now complete.

Armadale Pier serves the CalMac ferry service from Mallaig, and is the southern gateway to Skye.

Due to this, Armadale Pier is busy with ferry passengers and visitors to the village during the peak of summer.

Sleat Community Council (SCC) say it has taken almost four years to reach this point.

Rob Ware, Secretary of the SCC shares: “Overall, the safety of motorists, pedestrians and CalMac staff is at the heart of the improvements.”

What are the changes to Armadale Pier?

One of the implemented changes includes the reversal of traffic flows.

This allows all non-ferry traffic to enter the car park at the west end opposite the Skyelark gift shop.

Stagecoach service at Armadale Pier
A new bus stance for Stagecoach services has also been created. Image: Rob Ware

A new bus stance for Stagecoach services has also been created, with a dedicated bay on the pier approach road.

There are also new pedestrian crossings, along with increased vehicle parking, signage and white lining.

Additionally, a new bus shelter is being procured and will be installed later in the summer.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take care in the area since this is the first major reconfiguration of traffic management in years.

Sleat Community Council are ‘thankful’ for the support

SCC are ‘delighted’ to see major improvements for traffic and pedestrian management at the pier.

Secretary Rob Ware says it is good to see the completion of these works which will improve the area’s infrastructure.

Mr Ware says the changes will “enhance safety for ferry users, visitors, residents and local businesses”.

Sleat Community Council and CMAL are among those who shared their delight at the outcome of the changes made at Armadale Pier
Additions include a new bus stance for Stagecoach services, signage and a pedestrian crossing. Image: Rob Ware

 

“We are grateful to CMAL for managing the project so efficiently and with completion on schedule.”

“[We] would particularly like to thank Highland Council, Stagecoach Highland and CalMac for their support.”

The SCC also thanked local businesses and residents for their patience during the project.

CEO at CMAL says project delivery went ‘all as planned’

As owners of Armadale Pier, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd. (CMAL) entirely funded the project.

The project is a partnership between Highland Council, CalMac, CMAL, Stagecoach Highland and Sleat Community Council.

Kevin Hobbs, CEO at CMAL said:  “The safety of ferry users and local communities in and around ferry terminals is paramount.”

Armadale Pier has recently undergone traffic management flow changes to ensure greater safety in the community
Safety is ‘at the heart’ of improvements made to Armadale Pier. Image by: Rob Ware. Date; 03/04/2023

 

“This shows what can be done when a number of different bodies work together to achieve such a positive outcome.”

“The improvements at Armadale Pier have been completed in time for the key summer season when the area gets much busier – all as planned.”

For more local updates on Armadale Pier, follow Sleat Community Council’s Facebook page here.

