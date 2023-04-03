[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The project to undertake traffic management changes at Armadale Pier is now complete.

Armadale Pier serves the CalMac ferry service from Mallaig, and is the southern gateway to Skye.

Due to this, Armadale Pier is busy with ferry passengers and visitors to the village during the peak of summer.

Sleat Community Council (SCC) say it has taken almost four years to reach this point.

Rob Ware, Secretary of the SCC shares: “Overall, the safety of motorists, pedestrians and CalMac staff is at the heart of the improvements.”

What are the changes to Armadale Pier?

One of the implemented changes includes the reversal of traffic flows.

This allows all non-ferry traffic to enter the car park at the west end opposite the Skyelark gift shop.

A new bus stance for Stagecoach services has also been created, with a dedicated bay on the pier approach road.

There are also new pedestrian crossings, along with increased vehicle parking, signage and white lining.

Additionally, a new bus shelter is being procured and will be installed later in the summer.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take care in the area since this is the first major reconfiguration of traffic management in years.

Sleat Community Council are ‘thankful’ for the support

SCC are ‘delighted’ to see major improvements for traffic and pedestrian management at the pier.

Secretary Rob Ware says it is good to see the completion of these works which will improve the area’s infrastructure.

Mr Ware says the changes will “enhance safety for ferry users, visitors, residents and local businesses”.

“We are grateful to CMAL for managing the project so efficiently and with completion on schedule.”

“[We] would particularly like to thank Highland Council, Stagecoach Highland and CalMac for their support.”

The SCC also thanked local businesses and residents for their patience during the project.

CEO at CMAL says project delivery went ‘all as planned’

As owners of Armadale Pier, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd. (CMAL) entirely funded the project.

The project is a partnership between Highland Council, CalMac, CMAL, Stagecoach Highland and Sleat Community Council.

Kevin Hobbs, CEO at CMAL said: “The safety of ferry users and local communities in and around ferry terminals is paramount.”

“This shows what can be done when a number of different bodies work together to achieve such a positive outcome.”

“The improvements at Armadale Pier have been completed in time for the key summer season when the area gets much busier – all as planned.”

For more local updates on Armadale Pier, follow Sleat Community Council’s Facebook page here.

More stories from the Isle of Skye: