Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness Caledonian Thistle oppose Glasgow club’s attempts to ‘copy’ name

Rossvale JFC has announced plans to rebrand themselves as Caledonian Thistle.

By Chris Cromar
Caledonian Stadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Caledonian Stadium in Inverness, where Championship club Caley Thistle are based. Image: SNS Group.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle has opposed plans by a Glasgow football club to rename themselves as Caledonian Thistle.

The Inverness-based club have confirmed that they have contacted the Scottish Football Association (SFA) to discuss the issue of Rossvale changing their name.

Rossvale JFC, who are originally from Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire but now play in the Springburn area of Glasgow, play in the West of Scotland Football League (WoSFL) First Division.

They are in the seventh tier of Scottish football, so it’s unlikely the two Caley Thistles would be playing themselves any time soon.

A Twitter post revealing the junior club’s proposed new logo and name said: “A new era awaits for Caledonian Thistle Football Club.”

In a statement, the club said they were changing their name to “integrate” into the Springburn community, where they have played for eight seasons.

In the 1850s, Glasgow Works – a railway rolling stock heavy maintenance and repair works facility – was established in the area by the Caledonian Railway Company.

Rossvale‘s current logo also includes a thistle, which is incorporated into the proposed name of the club.

The club has proposed combining the historic railway connection and the badge in the new identity, which has already been approved by the WoSFL and, if given the go-ahead by the SFA, will become official on July 1.

The original and best Caledonian Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015.

The original Caledonian Thistle was formed in 1994 after a merger between Caledonian and Inverness Thistle of the Highland League, with the new club being elected to the Scottish Football League in the same year.

In its near 30 years in existence, Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been an overwhelming success, including competing in the top-flight of Scottish football for a combined 12 seasons, as well as winning the Scottish Cup in 2015.

A spokesman for Inverness Caledonian Thistle said: “The club can confirm that we have been in correspondence with the SFA in relation to this matter.”

‘No confusion’

Defending the move, WoSFL general secretary, John Dalton added: “In the view of the WoSFL management committee, there would be no confusion caused by using the name Caledonian Thistle FC.

“There is no club in the west of Scotland that uses the name and although there is Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, the Caledonian Thistle in their name is a suffix to the Inverness name. However, in Caledonian Thistle’s name, Thistle is the suffix to their Caledonian name.

“If we followed the inference that Caledonian Thistle shouldn’t use the name because it is also the suffix to Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s name, then the clubs based in Brora, Berwick, Kilwinning, Cambuslang, Kilsyth etc., wouldn’t be allowed to use the suffix Rangers.”

Fans reacted with confusion when Rossvale unveiled their new name on social media.

David Peat wrote: “Slightly baffled with the name choice, it just makes you think Inverness.

“The principle behind it seems sound, but in that case, Locomotive Caledonian or Caledonian Locomotive would have stood out more and been far more unique.”

An account titled ICTFC fans anonymous wrote: “Can’t quite believe this is legit. But if it is, genuinely some of the most bonkers decision making we’ve seen in a while.”

Caley Thistle fan Dylan simply wrote: “Sue them.”

And an account named Louch wrote: “Super Rossvale go ballistic, this new name’s atrocious.”

Rossvale and the SFA have been contacted to comment.

