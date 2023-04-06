New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses

The project costing £1.1 million and also includes new pedestrian footpaths, traffic lights and road resurfacing.

By Ross Hempseed
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography

A £1.1 million project to install safety barriers at the last automatic level crossing in Scotland is now complete.

Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore, built in the early 1980s, is located along a private line used by Strathspey Railway’s steam locomotives.

Until the new safety features were installed, it was an open crossing with warning signs and lights but no barriers.

However, following the work’s completion, the crossing is now much safer for motorists and pedestrians to cross with half-barriers, traffic lights and a new road surface.

Improvements to the level crossing were a condition made by Scotia Homes, which is building 75 houses across the tracks, with residents using the crossing to access their homes.

‘A safer environment for road, rail, and pedestrian users’

Concerns have been raised over the safety of the crossing and have been the site of several collisions and near misses involving cars and trains.

Police have warned people to be careful when travelling over the crossing, with some motorists failing to stop when lights flash.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban says the new barriers are “very welcome” and addresses the community concerns over safety.

The level crossing is located along the route taken by the Strathspey Railway from Aviemore to Boat of Garten and Broomhill. Image: Peter Jolly

Chairman of Badenoch and Strathspey Area Committee, Russell Jones, added: “We are delighted to see that works have now been completed at Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore.

“We have worked closely with the developer’s Scotia Homes and Strathspey Railway Company to create a safer environment for road, rail, and pedestrian users.

“These vital improvements will ensure that the crossing meets the required safety standards and mitigates the risk to both residents and visitors.”

