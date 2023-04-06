New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £1.1 million project to install safety barriers at the last automatic level crossing in Scotland is now complete.

Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore, built in the early 1980s, is located along a private line used by Strathspey Railway’s steam locomotives.

Until the new safety features were installed, it was an open crossing with warning signs and lights but no barriers.

However, following the work’s completion, the crossing is now much safer for motorists and pedestrians to cross with half-barriers, traffic lights and a new road surface.

Improvements to the level crossing were a condition made by Scotia Homes, which is building 75 houses across the tracks, with residents using the crossing to access their homes.

‘A safer environment for road, rail, and pedestrian users’

Concerns have been raised over the safety of the crossing and have been the site of several collisions and near misses involving cars and trains.

Police have warned people to be careful when travelling over the crossing, with some motorists failing to stop when lights flash.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban says the new barriers are “very welcome” and addresses the community concerns over safety.

Chairman of Badenoch and Strathspey Area Committee, Russell Jones, added: “We are delighted to see that works have now been completed at Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore.

“We have worked closely with the developer’s Scotia Homes and Strathspey Railway Company to create a safer environment for road, rail, and pedestrian users.

“These vital improvements will ensure that the crossing meets the required safety standards and mitigates the risk to both residents and visitors.”